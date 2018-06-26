FIFA World Cup 2018: Ricardo Quaresma scores a stunning ‘Trivela’ for Portugal, watch video

Portugal’s Ricardo Quaresma celebrates scoring their first goal with Cristiano Ronaldo. (Source: Reuters) Portugal’s Ricardo Quaresma celebrates scoring their first goal with Cristiano Ronaldo. (Source: Reuters)

Portugal forward Ricardo Quaresma did at the biggest football tournament what he does best – his signature ‘Trivela’ move to give reigning European champions Portugal 1-0 lead against Iran at half-time of their final groupstage match.

Quaresma scored a stunning goal to put Cristiano Ronaldo’s side ahead on Monday with Portugal requiring only a draw to ensure a spot in the last 16. The 34-year old forward collected the ball on the touchline, brought it closer and curled it past Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand with the outside of his foot in the 45th minute.

QUARESMA’S GOAL:

Quaresma Trivela for Portugal – One of the Goals of the tournament ?????? pic.twitter.com/K3YNrX9BZQ — InterYaSkriniar ?????????????????????? (@InterYaSkriniar) 25 June 2018

The star Portuguese player is known for his ‘Trivela’ move, whether it is in shooting or crossing. Making appearance in the World Cup in his 15-year career, Quaresma scored his first ever World Cup goal with his first shot on target in his first start at the tournament. With his goal, Quaresma also becomes the oldest Portuguese player to score at the World Cup.

If Ricardo Quaresma scoring with a trivela on his first World Cup start at the age of 34 isn’t a metaphor for never giving up on your dreams, I don’t know what is. — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) 25 June 2018

Portugal began their World Cup campaign with a draw against talented Spain, who are also playing their final World Cup groupstage match simultaneously against Morocco. Ronaldo had scored a hattrick to help his side hold Spain in the first match. Portugal then went on to beat Morocco 1-0, again with a goal by Real Madrid forward.

