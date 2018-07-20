FIFA World Cup 2018 Quiz: How well do you remember the 21st World Cup?

French national team on the bus during the parade. (Source: Reuters) French national team on the bus during the parade. (Source: Reuters)

The 21st edition of the FIFA World Cup concluded at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Sunday, July 15, with France beating Croatia 4-2. The final was scheduled a month after the first match featuring first-time hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia in the first group game of the competition. After stiff games in the group stages followed by even tougher ones in the knockouts, Les Bleus emerged champions for a second time – 20 years after they won in 1998 in their own backyard.

The celebration of football and the biggest game in international football and as per records in the past, the biggest sporting event in the world – the World Cup final – had France edging Croatia comfortably in the end. Goals from Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba, an own goal from Mario Mandzukic and a penalty from Antoine Griezmann were recorded towards France while Croatia tried their best to push the game the distance with goals from Ivan Perisic and Mandzukic. Even as Mandzukic made up for his first half own goal, the deficit reducing goal proved far too little and far too late. As the referee blew the final whistle, France danced, rejoiced, partied into the night and then went on to a bus parade in Paris. But, how well do you remember moments, milestones and key aspects from the four week affair? Remember, no VAR in this one!

