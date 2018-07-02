FIFA World Cup 2018: Quarter-final against Uruguay will be boring, says Antoine Griezmann

France’s Antoine Griezmann maintained that he is expecting more of the same from Diego Godin and his side. (Source: Reuters) France’s Antoine Griezmann maintained that he is expecting more of the same from Diego Godin and his side. (Source: Reuters)

France forward Antoine Griezmann believes that Uruguay will play like his Spanish club Atletico Madrid and said that they will be a bit boring at times. Stating that Uruguay’s approach to the game will be similar to the one against Portugal, Griezmann maintained that he is expecting more of the same from Diego Godin and his side.

“Uruguay will be like Atletico, they will take their time, fall, go to the referee. We will have to get used to that because the match will be boring and they will want to bring us into that,” the 25-year-old said.

Rising star Kylian Mbappe, who has attracted lot of praise after his brace against Argentina, also received praise from Griezmann. “It’s up to us to put him in the right conditions and do everything to make him feel good on the pitch. They [Uruguay] will probably defend differently against him,” he said before adding, “It is a quarter-final and he is just 19 years old. He was quiet in the locker room and the tunnel. His maturity impresses me. He is always listening, it’s great for us. When he wants to score even more, to hurt teams, he’ll be a top player. He will rise up the game. It’s up to us to give him the right balls.”

Reflecting on the match against Argentina, Griezmann said that he was surprised that the Albiceleste did not start with their strikers. “I was surprised that Argentina played without strikers, with [Gonzalo] Higuain and [Sergio] Aguero on the bench, but it was [Jorge] Sampaoli who made his choices. We had to manage the [Javier] Mascherano-Messi and [Ever] Banega-Messi connections. We did it well,” he concluded.

