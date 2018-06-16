FIFA World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Spain: Cristiano ‘Greatest’ Ronaldo hat-trick has twitterati in awe

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick against Spain. (AP Photo) Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick against Spain. (AP Photo)

Cristiano Ronaldo completed a hat-trick with a stunning free-kick in the 88th minute and helped Portugal snatch a 3-3 draw against Spain in a Group B encounter of the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Sochi on Friday. That was Ronaldo’s first ever hat-trick in World Cup finals and the 51st overall in the tournament history. (Portugal draw after Ronaldo hat-trick)

The win gave Portugal a point from the see-saw match. Spain were guilty of slowing down the pace in the second half when they were leading 3-2. Ronaldo took the free-kick from just outside the box and curved it in to the top right corner. He scored the first goal in the fourth minute when the referee awarded a penalty to Portugal as Ronaldo was brought down inside the box.

Diego Costa equalised for Spain in the 24th minute but Ronaldo once again put Portugal ahead in the 44th minute as David de Gea failed to stop his shot and the ball slipped through his hands. Costa once again equalised in the 54th minute and then Nacho scored a stunning goal from the corner of the box to put Spain in the lead.

Also Read: Portugal vs Spain Stats — Ronaldo racks up records

But the free-kick from Ronaldo was just the perfect ending to the game and social media was went crazy in praise of the Portugal forward.

Great football #WorldCupRussia2018 Was rooting for Spain! Think Spain lost the flow when they adopted “pass the ball around”tactics to maintain their lead before Ronaldo struck a massive 3rd goal. What a game though!! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) June 15, 2018

🎩 51 – Hat-Tricks scored in #WorldCup history 🎩 51 – Hat-Tricks @Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in his whole career. 😳 Unbelievable 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DuKZWODxrs — SPORF (@Sporf) June 15, 2018

Phew what a game that! Cometh the hour, cometh the man @Cristiano! Looks like we’re in for an incredible few weeks of World Cup action. #PORxESP — Leander Paes (@Leander) June 15, 2018

Ronaldo scores his 51st hat-trick. His goal was his first successful freekick in a major tournaments at the 45th attempt. Incredible. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 15 June 2018

Portugal are now second in Group B while Spain are third.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd