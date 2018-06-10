FIFA World Cup 2018: Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo receives maximum cheers in first training session in Russia

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo in training. (REUTERS) Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo in training. (REUTERS)

With the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia set to begin in a few days, the Euro Cup 2016 Champions Portugal have kicked off their first training session in the cold weather of Russia on Sunday. According to a report by news agency AFP, Portugal held their first training session for the World Cup in 10-degree Celcius amid light drizzle at their team base in Kratovo, which is situated southeast of Moscow. According to the report, all the 23-members of the Portuguese squad took part at the training session, which ran for 90 minutes.

A small crowd in Russia gathered at the base to catch a glimpse of Portugal’s training session. The star forward and captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 81 goals for his side, remained most popular among the 100-plus crowd that gathered at the base. The Real Madrid star drew maximum cheers from the fans, AFP reported.

Portugal, who have been placed in Group B in this year’s World Cup, along with Spain, Morocco, and Iran, started the training session with a series of possession-based exercises. The country, who are hoping to qualify to the Round of 16, and have a better World Campaign campaign than the one they had in Brazil four years ago, later practiced finishing routines. As per the reports, Valencia winger Goncalo Guedes, who scored a brace against Algeria in their final warm-up game earlier this week, impressed the coach Fernando Santos at the training.

After a while, Portugal’s squad was divided into two, as they played a small game on a half-sized pitch. During the small practice match, Ronaldo was seen getting frustrated as he kicked off the ball over the training complex’s fence into the trees.

FIFA World Cup 2018 will start from June 14, 2018, with 32 teams participating in the month-long tournament. Portugal will kick off their campaign against the 2010 world champions Spain in Sochi on June 15. They will next square off against Morocco on June 20, followed by their final group match against Iran on June 25.

