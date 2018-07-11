FIFA World Cup 2018: Paul Pogba dedicates France win to freed Thai players

Soccer Football – World Cup – Semi Final – France v Belgium – Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia – July 10, 2018 France’s Paul Pogba celebrates at the end of the match REUTERS/Sergio Perez TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Soccer Football – World Cup – Semi Final – France v Belgium – Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia – July 10, 2018 France’s Paul Pogba celebrates at the end of the match REUTERS/Sergio Perez TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Paul Pogba has paused after the biggest win of his international career to dedicate it to the Thai soccer team whose last members were freed from a flooded cave hours earlier. The France midfielder took to Twitter shortly after France beat Belgium late Tuesday to advance to the World Cup final. He posted the boys’ photos and said the victory “goes to the heroes of the day, well done boys, you are so strong.”

This victory goes to the heroes of the day, well done boys, you are so strong 🙏🏾 #thaicaverescue #chiangrai pic.twitter.com/05wysCSuVy — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) 10 July 2018

The last of the 12 boys and their coach were freed earlier in the day from a cave where they had been trapped for more than two weeks. FIFA had invited the team to the World Cup final on Sunday but the governing body announced the boys wouldn’t be able to attend since they are receiving medical treatment after their ordeal.

