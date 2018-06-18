FIFA World Cup 2018: Parrot rules Japan out even before first ball is kicked

A prophetic parrot has made an ominous prediction and declared that Colombia would beat Group H rivals Japan. (Source: Reuters) A prophetic parrot has made an ominous prediction and declared that Colombia would beat Group H rivals Japan. (Source: Reuters)

FIFA World Cup returns every four years and with it brings the prophetic animals who tend to make their own predictions. From clairvoyant cats to prophetic pigs this time too these revelatory animals have been asked to take their picks in the 2018 World Cup. In a latest, a prophetic parrot has made an ominous prediction and declared that Colombia would beat Group H rivals Japan. Colombia face Japan in the Mordovia Arena on Tuesday.

Reacting to the grey-feathered tipster called Olivia, who resides in Tokyo, zookeeper Nozomi Oikawa said, “Hopefully he’s got it wrong this time. The parrot was hovering for a while so maybe it will be a close game.”

The 13-year-old bird successfully predicted six out of seven results at the 2015 women’s World Cup and five out of seven at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Among other such animals, in 2010 ‘Paul’ the octopus predicted the outcome of all of Germany’s matches, including its semifinal loss to Spain. This year Achilles the cat had correctly predicted that Russia would beat Saudi Arabia in the opening match of the tournament. Shaheen the camel is another such animal which correctly predicted results in the 2014 World Cup.

Elsewhere, Datou, an 11-year-old Maltese Terrier as chosen his World Cup favourite – Iceland. In a Zoo in Germany, Zella the elephant has predicted an early exit for Germany.

