Mummy returns: With Paolo Guerrero’s return, Peru on a high at FIFA World Cup

In March 1999, an American archaeologist named Johan Reinhard discovered frozen bodies of three children buried centuries ago in the Andes. Remarkably, these mummies played a crucial role in the last six months in ensuring Peru’s captain got on the plane to Russia.

This is a story about a Peruvian legend and his failed dope test, a country’s beverage culture and three Inca mummies. It’s as strange a combination as you’ll ever find, and it hasn’t even reached its conclusion yet. But Paolo Guerrero would be relieved to be with his national team when they face France on Thursday after a long-drawn ordeal in Swiss courts.

*********************************

Charles Stanish was gradually settling into post-retirement life when he was contacted by a Brazilian scientist, LC Cameron, towards the end of last year. “He wrote to me and said he is on the legal defence team of a young man who he believed was absolutely innocent,” Stanish, a 60-year-old American archaeologist, tells The Indian Express.

Cameron wasn’t the only person sure of Guerrero’s innocence. The whole of Peru was. The striker, who plays for Flamengo, is perhaps the most famous man back home; his legend only growing when he turned around his team’s abysmal 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign and brought them ever so close to their first World Cup appearance since 1982.

The improbable 0-0 draw in Argentina and a 1-1 draw with Colombia last November in qualifying matches led the football-obsessed nation to believe that the two-legged playoff against New Zealand would be a mere formality. Then, just weeks before the crucial tie, FIFA delivered a sucker punch.

Guerrero, the world body said, had failed a dope test and was slapped with a 12-month suspension. His urine sample, collected after the Argentina match, had returned positive for cocaine. That meant Guerrero would not just miss the playoff but also the World Cup, if the team made it that far.

The joyous mood in the streets of Lima, Guerrero’s hometown, turned into anger. There were nation-wide protests against the verdict. Even the country’s national federation decided to stand by its hero, who insisted he hadn’t snorted cocaine.

Guerrero maintained the traces of benzoylecgonine, a cocaine metabolite, was a consequence of a herbal tea he drank as a remedy for flu when on international duty. That tea, he said, would have been mixed with coca leaves by mistake. A mundane response by a dope-accused athlete, one would think. But Guerrero’s legal team would back the claim with a rather unique line of defence, which began with a phone call to Los Angeles, where Stanish lives.

*********************************

This was the first time a footballer had knocked on Stanish’s door. “I have had a number of acquaintances and friends who are airline pilots (flying from Peru) who drink coca tea and inadvertently get tested for cocaine. Most people are lenient, FIFA was tough,” says Stanish, who flew down to Zurich, where FIFA’s hearing took place last December.

The concentration of the drug in Guerrero’s sample was so low, Stanish says, that even WADA believed coca leaves were the likely cause. They even tested his hair sample, but that too did not show any traces of cocaine. But since anti-doping regulations hold the athlete responsible for everything he consumes, Guerrero had to prove it was unintentional. And that was Stanish’s first task.

Coca leaves may be illegal in most parts of the world but in Peru, they are so common they “make toothpaste and shampoo out of it, and also sprinkle it over trendy food,” Stanish says. Far from the killer white power, product of a chemical process, that’s snorted, coca has medicinal use as well. “In Peru, they have a mixture of herbs — manzanilla tea, Darjeeling tea, anise — and it’s put in coca. It’s a local remedy for cold,” says Stanish, adding it is tough to make out the difference in flavour if it is mixed with anise. “It is as common as an orange drink in our culture. Even though you tell someone don’t serve them, they don’t understand.”

Once that bit was established, Stanish turned to the clinching evidence that Guerrero’s failed test was indeed caused by the consumption of coca leaf, instead of cocaine. This is where the mummies made their dramatic first appearance at the hearing.

*********************************

The three bodies discovered in 1999 are considered to be ‘best-preserved Inca mummies’, according to Reinhard. In the years that followed, numerous tests were conducted on them, including a forensic analysis of their hair. The results showed residue of benzoylecgonine — the same substance that was detected in Guerrero’s urine in the test conducted by FIFA last year.

“Lawyers don’t understand science very well but they do understand logic. We know that cocaine was invented in the 1880s and we know we had a mummy from the 1450 that had cocaine in it,” Stanish says. “You don’t have to be too bright to figure out that you couldn’t test positive for cocaine when it didn’t exist. So that had a powerful impact on some people.”

The argument swung the case in his favour. The 12-month ban was halved, which meant Guerrero was now eligible for the World Cup. But the relief wouldn’t last long. In April, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), insisting that the punishment as per their code stipulates a one-to-two-year suspension. CAS agreed and imposed a 14-month ban on the footballer.

That’s when captains of three World Cup-bound teams that were in Peru’s group – France’s Hugo Lloris, Simon Kjaer of Denmark and Australia’s Mile Jedinak – wrote an open letter to FIFA, asking them to show compassion. But the issue was now beyond them too.

So Guerrero moved to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, where mummies were once again presented as evidence. A fortnight before the World Cup kicked off, the tribunal temporarily lifted the suspension. Guerrero was finally cleared to play.

Although Peru coach Ricardo Gareca did not give his best player match time against Denmark, Guerrero is likely to make a heroic return to the field on Thursday. And he has the three mummies to thank.

