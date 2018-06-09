FIFA World Cup 2018: Panama, Iceland to bring new flavour with World Cup debut in Russia

Panama and Iceland will make their World Cup debut in Russia. Panama and Iceland will make their World Cup debut in Russia.

With the biggest football tournament in the world all set to begin in a few days, the 32 teams are all ready to kickstart World Cup 2018 in Russia. But there are two teams that will be particularly excited to get the ball rolling – Iceland and Panama.

While World Cup is a special and the biggest tournament for any country and player, making a debut after years of trying and stuggle makes it all the more special. Ready to create some magic and history, here is all you need to know about Iceland and Panama’s football journeys:

Iceland

Iceland is an interesting country and so is the history behind their footballers, who by the way are just part-time players. Iceland’s population of 3,30,000 is four times less than even Moscow, where they are headed for the first time to create history by becoming the smallest country to participate in a World Cup.

Knocking out football giants England in Euro 2016 Round of 16 was a memorable night in Icelandic history and the party continues as the country is all set to make many more such historic memories in Russia this year.

Even Icelanders could not believe that they would go all the way to quarterfinals in their first major tournament at Euro 2016. The successful Euro campaign proved helpful in giving Iceland the confidence to qualify for the World Cup.

Despite having a tough group with Croatia, Turkey, Ukraine and Finland, the famous Viking Clap has found its way to Russia, courtesy talented players like Gylfi Sigurdsson and Johann Gudmundsson. Their coach Heimir Hallgrimsson, who is a part-time dentist, said, “I thought after Euro 2016, the hardest thing would be to motivate ourselves again.”

Finishing ahead of Croatia and Ukraine to qualify for the World Cup proved highlights that Euro 2016 was not a one-time success story. The aim for Iceland to go from taking Europe by storm and turning that magic onto the global stage with their football and thunderclap.

Sigurdsson, who scored four goals and made as many assists to help Iceland qualify, will be crucial in their debut appearance. The playmaker has been named as Iceland’s footballer of the year and carries the country’s hopes to the World Cup.

Iceland have been placed in perhaps the toughest group heading to Russia – Group D – with Argentina, Croatia and Nigeria. Even though 2014 finalists Argentina are favourites to go ahead, Iceland will count on their qualifying performance to take the second spot ahead of Croatia and Nigeria.

Iceland squad:

Goalkeepers: Hannes Thor Halldorsson (Randers FC), Runar Alex Runarsson (FC Nordsjaelland), Frederik Schram (FC Roskilde).

Defenders: Kari Arnason (Aberdeen), Ari Freyr Skulason (Lokeren), Birkir Mar Saevarsson (Valur), Sverrir Ingi Ingason (FC Rostov), Hordur Magnusson (Bristol City), Holmar Orn Eyjolfsson (Levski Sofia), Ragnar Sigurdsson (FC Rostov).

Midfielders: Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Burnley), Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa), Arnor Ingvi Traustason (Malmo FF), Emil Hallfredsson (Udinese), Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton), Olafur Ingi Skulason (Kardemir Karabukspor), Rurik Gislason (Sandhausen), Samuel Fridjonsson (Valerenga), Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City).

Forwards: Alfred Finnbogason (FC Augsburg), Bjorn Bergmann Sigurdarson (FC Rostov), Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (Reading), Albert Gudmundsson (PSV Eindhoven).

Panama

With the experienced Blas Perez, who is the joint top-scorer for Panama with 43 goals, and Ramos Torres, who was key to the Central American country’s qualification, they will be hoping to play more than three matches on their debut at the biggest football event in the world.

Just when Panama thought that this would be another World Cup without them participating, an 88th minute winner from Torres against Honduras and USA going down in their qualification match against Trinidad gave them their ticket to Russia. The following day, after Panama beat Costa Rica 2-1 to qualify for World Cup, was declared a public holiday by President Juan Carlos Varela.

Ranked 55th in the world, Panama’s football team ‘Los Canaleros’ start their historic debut against Belgium on June 18 before meeting England and Tunisia. Panama are going to make the most of every moment in their debut World Cup campaign. The President even thought of announcing public holidays on the days Panama are playing their group matches but later decided against it.

With England and Belgium in their group, two teams that boast of experience and talent, it will be hard for Panama, who have a Colombian manager Hernan Dario Gomez, to reach the Round of 16. But who knows, if Iceland could knock out England, why can’t Panama? After all, football is all about fairytale stories.

Panama squad:

Goalkeepers: Jose Calderon (Chorrillo), Jaime Penedo (Dinamo Bucharest, Romania), Alex Rodríguez (San Francisco FC).

Defenders: Felipe Baloy (CSD Municipal), Harold Cummings (San Jose Earthquakes), Eric Davis (Dunajska Streda), Fidel Escobar (New York Red Bulls), Adolfo Machado (Houston Dynamo), Michael Murillo (New York Red Bulls), Luis Ovalle (CD Olimpia), Roman Torres (Seattle Sounders).

Midfielders: (Universidad San Martín de Porres), Armando Cooper (Club Universidad de Chile), Anibal Godoy (San Jose Earthquakes), Gabriel Gomez (Bucaramanga), Valentin Pimentel (Plaza Amador), Alberto Quintero (Universitario de Lima), Jose Luis Rodríguez (KAA Gent).

Forwards: Abdiel Arroyo (LD Alajuelense), Ismael Diaz (Deportivo La Coruna), Blas Perez (Municipal), Luis Tejada (Sports Boys), Gabriel Torres (CD Huachipato).

