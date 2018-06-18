Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018: 'Only wall Mexico is paying for' joke Twitterati in Germany upset

Germany went down in their opening match against Mexico 1-0 at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia and that paved the way for a lot of reactions from across the world.

By: Sports Desk | Published: June 18, 2018 12:13:45 am
Germany’s Mario Gomez shoots at goal as Mexico’s Guillermo Ochoa challenges. (Source: Reuters)
Defending champions Germany went down in their opening match against Mexico 1-0 at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia and that paved the way for a lot of reactions from across the world.

Hirving Lozano’s finish in the first half gave Mexico a flying start and the North Americans defended well in the second half to not concede a goal and deliver an upset. Both sides continued to pose threat in a thrilling match at Luzhniki Stadium. After Lozano’s goal, Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa pulled off spectacular saves to keep Mexico in the lead till the end of the match.

Here are the best reactions to Germany crashing against Mexico in their opening match:

Germany registered 25 shots to Mexico’s 12, but many were from long range and failed to seriously test Ochoa.

Live Blog
