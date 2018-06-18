FIFA World Cup 2018: ‘Only wall Mexico is paying for’ joke Twitterati in Germany upset

Germany’s Mario Gomez shoots at goal as Mexico’s Guillermo Ochoa challenges. (Source: Reuters) Germany’s Mario Gomez shoots at goal as Mexico’s Guillermo Ochoa challenges. (Source: Reuters)

Defending champions Germany went down in their opening match against Mexico 1-0 at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia and that paved the way for a lot of reactions from across the world.

Hirving Lozano’s finish in the first half gave Mexico a flying start and the North Americans defended well in the second half to not concede a goal and deliver an upset. Both sides continued to pose threat in a thrilling match at Luzhniki Stadium. After Lozano’s goal, Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa pulled off spectacular saves to keep Mexico in the lead till the end of the match.

Here are the best reactions to Germany crashing against Mexico in their opening match:

Obviously disappointed that we lost but Mexico deserved to win! We will make changes and play better against Sweden! World Cup was never won in the first game …????@DFB_Team — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) 17 June 2018

This World Cup is turning out to be one for the underdogs so far. First Iceland against Argentina, now Mexico beating a sluggish looking Germany! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 17 June 2018

Wow Mexico … what a start to their #FIFAWorldCup. World champions Germany stunned 1-0. #GERMEX — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) 17 June 2018

Mex vs Ger – Match of the tournament so far after spain vs Portugual. Congrats Mexico. Pulsating win over Germany 1-0. Curse of the reigning champions continues #WorldCup2018 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) June 17, 2018

This is the only wall Mexico is paying for. #Ochoa #GerMex pic.twitter.com/Yjx3syaYW0 — Danny Ramirez (@dannyramirez) 17 June 2018

Mexico built a wall alright -a wall of defenders:), VAMOS!!!!#WorldCup2018 — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) 17 June 2018

Nada de México is the shit y esas cosas… MÉXICO ES LA VERGA. #Rusia2018 pic.twitter.com/9sSyvVLRo6 — Roberto Flores (@robtalcual) June 17, 2018

Germany registered 25 shots to Mexico’s 12, but many were from long range and failed to seriously test Ochoa.

