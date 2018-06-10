Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • FIFA World Cup 2018: Morocco end warm-ups on a positive note

Morocco beat Estonia 3-1 away in a World Cup warm-up game on Sasturday.

By: Reuters | Published: June 10, 2018 12:22:46 am
Younes Belhanda and Hakim Ziyech scored in the first half to ensure Morocco continued to show good form and finished their World Cup preparations with a confidence-building 3-1 away win over Estonia in a friendly international on Saturday.

Belhanda scored after 11 minutes and Dutch-born Ziyech added a penalty seven minutes before the break.

Substitute Youssef En-Nesyri added a third with 15 minutes to go but Estonia pulled one back through Ats Purje.

Morocco beat Slovakia on Monday and drew with Ukraine last week in their other two warm-up games. They meet Iran in their Group B opener in St Petersburg on Friday before also taking on Portugal and Spain.

