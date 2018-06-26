FIFA World Cup 2018: Morocco coach Herve Renard won’t discuss his future after defiant farewell draw

Morocco coach Herve Renard gestures during the match against Spain. (REUTERS) Morocco coach Herve Renard gestures during the match against Spain. (REUTERS)

Morocco coach Herve Renard declined to talk about his future with the national team following an encouraging and defiant 2-2 draw against Spain in their final World Cup match on Monday. The North Africans finished bottom of Group B with one point but were unlucky not to end their campaign with a memorable win against Spain, after substitute Iago Aspas scored in stoppage time to earn the 2010 world champions a 2-2 draw.

“For the time being we are savouring the moment,” Frenchman Renard, who took charge of Morocco in 2016, said when asked about his future. “I will think of the future later on. “Let’s wait until the end of the World Cup… It’s been an exceptional experience. We have learnt a great deal in three matches. We learnt what it is to play at a very high level.”

Morocco showed plenty of attacking intent in the contest and led twice through Khalid Boutaib and Youssef En-Nesyri. Spain had hit back through Isco before Aspas struck late on. “We would have loved to get a win over Spain, this is why we came here tonight. We suffered just like any other team that takes on Spain,” Renard added.

“When you look at the lineup it’s a mix of Real Madrid and Barcelona so these are outstanding players so our team should be commended. “We lacked experience… We needed it in order to progress but we showed we were able to take on two of the best teams in the world in Spain and Portugal.

“We showed we could represent Morocco in a World Cup. We’ll keep this tournament in our minds, it was a magical moment.” The draw helped Spain pip Portugal to top spot on goals scored after both teams were level on five points and a similar goal difference. The European champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Iran in the day’s other match.

