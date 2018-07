Brazil play Belgium at the Kazan Arena on Friday, with the winner facing either Uruguay or France in the semi-finals. (Source: Reuters) Brazil play Belgium at the Kazan Arena on Friday, with the winner facing either Uruguay or France in the semi-finals. (Source: Reuters)

Brazil have named Miranda as their captain for the World Cup quarter-final against Belgium.

Coach Tite is sticking with his policy of rotating the captaincy and the 33-year old Inter Milan player will become the fourth man to wear the captain’s armband in Russia.

Brazil play Belgium at the Kazan Arena on Friday, with the winner facing either Uruguay or France in the semi-finals.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App