FIFA World Cup 2018: Precedence of system over stars for Germany’s Joachim Loew

In Joachim Loew’s 4-2-3-1, each position has a specific role with its own set of requirements. (Source: AP) In Joachim Loew’s 4-2-3-1, each position has a specific role with its own set of requirements. (Source: AP)

The thing with Germany’s stereotypical drive for ‘efficiency’ is that no player in the national team makes the squad if he doesn’t fit the team’s strategy. The form, name, and accolades matter little when the coach has had a successful formation that has been in place for a decade. That’s why the explosive attacker Leroy Sane, a Premier League champion with Manchester City and PFA Young Player of the year, did not make the final 23 that will travel to Russia.

In Joachim Loew’s 4-2-3-1, each position has a specific role with its own set of requirements. It’s only if the coach gets the right players that the strategy will have the fluidity to transform swiftly into a 2-4-3-1 in attack or a 4-4-1-1 while under pressure. It won them the World Cup in 2014, and made them only the second team after Spain (2010) to qualify for the tournament with a 100 percent win record in the qualifiers.

The two centre-backs are fixed positions, yet each has clearly defined responsibilities. While one plays a deeper role and is usually the one more comfortable with the ball at his feet, the other pushes up and is tasked with making interceptions. In the usual first-choice pairing of Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels, the latter is a far better passer—often dubbed the ‘playmaker in defence’—and tends to stay behind as the last man.

Then comes the role of the two wing-backs, and Loew chooses to field players capable of storming down the field and making overlapping runs (2-4-3-1) while holding the ability to throw in tackles when required. Former skipper Philipp Lahm excelled in this role when the Germans were crowned World Champions at the last edition in Brazil. The manager though has found a worthy replacement in Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich.

Another player who fits this position perfectly is left-back Jonas Hector. The 28-year-old serves as a good example of how much Loew values players fitting his formation given that Hector’s Bundesliga club Cologne was relegated last season.

For the two defensive midfielders, Loew has named Sami Khedira and the tempo-dictating Toni Kroos — the latter steps in as a seamless replacement for the retired Bastian Schweinsteiger. In Brazil 2014, Schweinsteiger would push up from defensive positions and make clever and accurate passes, while Khedira would sit just above the centre-backs and push up only if required.

With Kroos in the squad and Khedira’s well-honed attacking sense, the two can interchange their defensive midfield responsibilities. Loew even has the likes of City’s Ilkay Gundogan (a potent passer and finisher) and talented youngster Leon Goretzka to fill in these positions.

Up ahead is the three-man attacking midfield line. Mesut Oezil, the left-footed maestro has made the number 10 position — just behind the striker — his own since the 2010 World Cup. On either side will be Marco Reus and Thomas Mueller (who has 10 World Cup goals to his name already). Crucial for the two wingers though, apart from their flair in attack, is their defensive work-rate. During periods when the Germans are under pressure, the pair would drop back and slot next to the defensive midfielders to shift to a 4-4-1-1 strategy.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Julian Brandt and the trickster from Paris Saint-Germain Julian Draxler too can play this role. This position would be where Sane would have slotted into had he made the team. But for all of 22-year-old’s pace, dribbling and finishing abilities, the winger has often been unwilling in defence.

Up front, in the lone-striker’s position, though, is where there the intrigue lies for this German squad.

Ever since the Germans were allowed to resume competing at the World Cup after the Second World War — the 1954 edition which they went on to win — they have always boasted of an established striker in the squad. This includes the likes of Helmut Rahn, Max Morlock, Uwe Seeler, the legendary Gerd Muller, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Rudi Voller, Jurgen Klinsmann, and up until 2014, the World Cup record holder for most goals Miroslav Klose. It was the retirement of the latter, however, that had left the biggest void in the German team.

Though Loew has named Mario Gomez in the squad, the 31-year-old has been inconsistent at the international level despite the 31 strikes he has for the national team. Along with Gomez though, is youngster Timo Werner. The RB Leipzig striker has often been compared to Klose for his technical abilities and speed in the box.

Werner also won the Golden Boot with three goals at the Confederations Cup last year, for which Loew had named an inexperienced squad that still managed to win the title. Fittingly, Werner wore Klose’s vacant number 11 jersey at the time. For all his seven goals in 13 caps though, he’s still untested. Still he has been deemed good enough, however, to make the national team which Loew has meticulously selected with a stern eye.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App