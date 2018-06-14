FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Updates: Opening ceremony approaching, Russia vs Saudi Arabia lineups announced

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Updates Russia vs Saudi Arabia Live Streaming: FIFA World Cup Live 2018 begins from Thursday with the hosts Russia taking on Saudi Arabia. The two nations are the lowest ranked teams in the World Cup, with Russia recently slipping to 70th position in FIFA Rankings, while the minnows Saudi Arabia placed at the 67th position. Before the start of the match, the fans will witness an extravagant opening ceremony which will feature some of the biggest names in international music world along with legendary footballing stars. The hosts will be eager to kick off things in a winning fashion, especially with the home ground advantage in their favour. (PREVIEWS: Group A | Group B | Group C | Group D | Group E | Group F | Group G | Group H)
Live Blog
FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Updates, Russia vs Saudi Arabia Live Streaming: Day 1 of 2018 Football World Cup
FIFA World Cup 2018 is set to kick off in Russia with the hosts taking on Saudi Arabia in the opening match. The two teams will be eager to win the match, knowing there are tougher opponents in the group. Only two teams will make it to Round of 16 and Uruguay and Egypt's squad looks better on papers. Especialy, with Mohamed Salah almost fit to be in the starting XI, Egypt look ready to challenge tough competitors in the tournament.
There is plenty riding on Russia and Saudi Arabia in the first game. It is not quite the game one would hope to see on the opening day. But, it also gives both teams reason to prove everyone wrong. Follow all match updates here
This World Cup is a big deal for Russia, the government and for Vladimir Putin. The country is spending more than $13 billion (11 billion euros) on hosting the showpiece event and it is the biggest event in the country since the 1980 Moscow Summer Olympics. "We would like to underscore the validity of the FIFA principle of sport being outside politics," Putin told a meeting of football's governing body FIFA on Wednesday. "Russia has always adhered to this principle," he said.
The opening ceremony will be plenty of musical acts headlined by Robbie Williams. Brace yourself for all things Russia as 500 dancers, gymnasts and trampolinists will making an appearance in the opening extravaganza. Follow all the updates here
Win for either Russia or Saudi Arabia and it would end a long wait. Russia are looking for their first World Cup win since 2002, while a Saudi Arabia would end a 24-year wait should they win.
The opening ceremony is one hour from start and kick off is three hours away. People starting to make their way into the stadium - mainly volunteers and security officials for now. Public trickling in.
Stepping away from Russia and moving to Spain, Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui will face the press - one hour before new Spain boss Fernando Hierro faces the media. Real Madrid really don't care about the World Cup, do they?
Here are the predicted starting XI between Russia and Saudi Arabia:
Russia: Igor Akinfeev; Mario Fernandes, Fedor Kudryashov, Sergey Ignashevich, Yuri Zhirkov; Roman Zobnin, Daler Kuzyaev, Alan Dzagoev, Aleksandr Samedov, Aleksandr Golovin; Fedor Smolov
Saudi Arabia: Abdullah Al-Mayouf; Usamah Husawi, Omar Hosawi, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Mohammed Al-Barik; Abdullah Otif, Salman Al-Faraj, Yahya Al-Shihri, Taisir Al-Jassim, Salem Al Dosari; Fahad Al-Molad
As Russia braces to host its maiden World Cup, it can't quite shake off the Soviet past, which discernibly shaped their footballing ideology.
Russia and Saudi Arabia are placed in Group A in this year's World Cup along with Uruguay and Egypt. While Uruguay look to be the clear favourite to top the group, there seems to be a tussle between the remaining three teams to make it to the Round of 16. Winning the first match will be a good precedent for both the teams to stamp their authority in the group.
Will Smith. Robbie Williams. Aida Garifullina. Nicky Jam. These are some of the stars who will be performing at the Opening Ceremony before the start of the World Cup. The Opening Ceremony will take place just before the start of the match.
Russia will bank on the star striker Fedor Smolov who plays for Russia's top division club Krasnodar, and has scored 52 goals in the last three seasons for the club.
Saudi Arabia, on the other end, will look to depend on the experience of the 35-year old defender Osama Hawsawi.
According to statistics, the last country to host and win the world Cup in the same year was France in 1998. Here are how the table looks like:
The squads for Russia and Saudi Arabia in the World Cup do not feature big names. But the two teams will be hoping that they can pull off a win in the tournament opener.
Russia World Cup SquadGoalkeepers: Igor Akinfeev, Vladimir Gabulov, Andrey LunevDefenders: Vladimir Granat, Ilya Kutepov, Fedor Kudryashov, Sergei Ignashevich, Andrey Semenov, Igor Smolnikov, Mario Fernandes Alan Dzagoev, Denis Cheryshev, Yuri Gazinskiy, Alexsandr Golovin, Yuri Zhirkov, Aleksandr Erokhin, Daler Kuzyaev, Roman Zobnin, Anton Miranchuk, Alexsandr SamedovForwards: Fedor Smolov, Artem Dzyuba, Aleksey Miranchuk
Saudi Arabia World Cup SquadGoalkeepers: Mohammed Al Owais, Yasser Al Mosailem, Abdullah Al MayoufDefenders: Mansoor Al Harbi, Mohammed Al Breik, Yasser Al Shahrani, Motaz Hawsawi, Osama Hawsawi, Omar Hawsawi, Ali Al BulaihiMidfielders: Abdullah Al Khaibari, Abdulmalek Al Khaibri, Salman Al Faraj, Mohamed Kanno, Abdullah Otayf, Taiseer Al Jassim, Houssain Al Mogahwi, Hattan Bahebri, Salem Al Dawsari, Yahya Al Shehri, Fahad Al MuwalladForwards: Mohammad Al Sahlawi, Muhannad Assiri
There will be plenty of action in the group stages of the FIFA World Cup 2018 with 32 teams vying for a spot in the Round of 16. But apart from the footballing action, there are other reasons to build up the excitement in the group stages.
India's famous sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik has designed the artwork on the day of the tournament,
FIFA World Cup 2018 is set to begin in Russia. After a wait of four years, the tournament has finally set to begin. 32 teams will be participating in the tournament. Teams are divided into eight groups of four, with two of them will make it to the round of 16. The tournament will begin with the hosts Russia taking on Saudi Arabia in the opening match.