FIFA World Cup 2018 Day 21 Live Updates Live Streaming: England final team to qualify for quarterfinals

FIFA World Cup 2018 Day 21 Live Updates Live Streaming: After 20 days of footballing action in Russia, the top eight of the World Cup in Russia were finally decided on Tuesday. England became the final team to reach the quarters after defeating Colombia 4-3 in a penalty shootout. The Three Lions will meet Sweden, who defeated Switzerland 1-0. Brazil will face Belgium in a thrilling contest, while France will be facing Uruguay. Croatia will be facing the hosts Russia. Catch Live action and updates as we build up towards the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Russia.
FIFA World Cup 2018 Day 21 Live Updates Live Streaming: The World Cup 2018, which started with 32 teams, has now reached its quarterfinal stages with only 8 teams remaining in the tournament. The competition is only going to get tougher from here on, with all the eight teams vying for a spot in the World Cup semifinal. There have been some major upsets along the way with the defending champions Germany, 2014 World Cup runners-up Argentina and 2010 Champions Spain getting knocked out. Russia entered the quarterfinals for the first time in history. Plenty of more surprises could be on offer as we build up towards the quarterfinals in Russia.
We are about to enter the quarterfinals of the World Cup 2018 in Russia starting Thursday, and here are the four fixtures that will take place:
6th July, 2018Uruguay vs France - 7:30 PM IST
Brazil vs Belgium - 11:30 PM IST
7th July, 2018Sweden vs England - 7:30 PM IST
Russia vs Croatia - 11:30 PM IST