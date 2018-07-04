FIFA World Cup 2018 Day 21 Live Updates Live Streaming: England final team to qualify for quarterfinals

FIFA World Cup 2018 Day 21 Live Updates Live Streaming:

FIFA World Cup 2018 Day 21 Live Updates Live Streaming: The World Cup 2018, which started with 32 teams, has now reached its quarterfinal stages with only 8 teams remaining in the tournament. The competition is only going to get tougher from here on, with all the eight teams vying for a spot in the World Cup semifinal. There have been some major upsets along the way with the defending champions Germany, 2014 World Cup runners-up Argentina and 2010 Champions Spain getting knocked out. Russia entered the quarterfinals for the first time in history. Plenty of more surprises could be on offer as we build up towards the quarterfinals in Russia.