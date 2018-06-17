FIFA World Cup 2018, Germany vs Mexico Highlights: Mexico upset defending champions Germany 1-0

FIFA World Cup 2018, Germany vs Mexico Highlights: Germany suffered the same fate that France did in 2002 and Spain in 2014 – defending champions losing their first game. The Germans were disappointing in defence and lacked imagination going forward to lose 1-0 to Mexico who were lightning quick on counters. On one such counter, Lozano scored to give Mexico a surprise lead. Even as Germany piled on shots – 25 in the end – they failed to beat Ochoa in the goal. With the win, Mexico beat Germany for the first time since 1985. The defeat means Germany could play Brazil in the Round of 16. Woops!
Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio has spotted a weakness in Germany's defense. The Colombian said Saturday that Germany's four-man backline leaves itself open to being hit on the counterattack because it plays too high up the field.
``Any team that tries to play with a back four at the halfway line is exposed with 35 meters in behind them and they are not an exception,'' he said a day before his team takes on Germany in Group F at Luzhniki Stadium.
Still, that doesn't mean Mexico will sit deep and try to play on the counter, Osorio added. ``I believe 100 percent in our players and I think that with our midfielders we can fight for ball possession,'' he said. ``We will not change the way we play. We have our style in the Mexican national team, and we're going to match up their game.''
Mexico can go ``head to head'' with Germany in the middle of the park, Osorio said. He singled out Toni Kroos and Sami Khedira as particular threats in the Germany lineup, given their ability to distribute the ball. Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa called on his defenders and midfielders to break up Germany's rhythm.
SCENES IN MOSCOW! Mexico have stunned Germany 1-0 and pick up their first win over die mannschaft since 1985. Germany only the third World Cup defending champions to lose their opening game after France in 2002 and Spain in 2014. Woeful start for Germany. They've looked poor when going forward and more importantly, lacking energy when defending. Much like Spain, didn't defend the counters well.
Mexico have three more minutes to hold on... Can Germany get a late, late goal?
Massive chance for Germany to equalise with 90 minutes nearing in Moscow. Mario Gomez tries to flick the ball post Ochoa but the Mexico keeper is equal to it. Mexico clear their lines but it comes to Brandt who lets fly from distance. It hits the outside of the crossbar and goes out for a goal kick!
Final Germany change: Brandt comes on to replace Werner. Five minutes to go in Moscow
Thomas Muller is booked for a frustrated trip on Herrera. Not been his day at all. Now, Hummels goes into the referee's book for a late sliding challenge
With Germany pushing forward, Mexico have opportunity to score at the other end. A three on two counterattacking move is wasted as Jimenzes' pass hits the back of the leg with Layun free. Moments later, Gallardo storms forward and passes to Layun thunders a crack wide of the target.
Little bit of hesitation by Germany after the corner and Mexico move forward quickly. But it is one-vs-one and Layun has plenty to do with his back away from goal. Does well to create little bit of space and the shot from distance doesn't test Neuer but decent go at doubling the advantage
Chance for Germany and for Draxler to score. Bit of luck to get the ball there and the snap shot is blocked and deflects over the cross bar. Quick corner and Muller's shot is blocked away as well. Bit of urgency in Germany's play now
Kimmich slots it in Kroos' path from the right hand side, comes to the Real Madrid midfielder who sends the ball just wide of the right hand post. Another attempt off target. 15 minutes to play
HISTORY! Rafael Marquez comes on to become third player to play five World Cups. Takes the arm band and becomes captain in four of those World Cup. His 145th appearance for El Tri.
Chicharito goes down inside the Germany box and a huge appeal for penalty by the Mexico striker. Ball had been played behind the Germany defence and a quicker and more clincical Javier Hernandez would have scored. This one? Looked for a penalty which was waved off.
Misjudgement from Salcedo sees a cross from the right come up to Draxler. He controls the ball ands the curling effort towards the far post but it is blocked and the curling shot goes away for a corner. Nothing from the set piece for Germany
Germany: Marco Reus replaces Sami Khedira.
Mexico: Hirving Lozano is taken off for Raul Jimenez
Over an hour played in Moscow and Germany continue to trail Mexico. Not been trademark, flawless Germay performance. Been found out multiple times in defence and have lacked that creative edge going forward.
Huge chance for Mexico to double their lead. First real run they've had on the German goal this half. It is two-on-one on the counter but the ball from Chicharito towards Lozano is a touch heavy. Forces Lozano to fetch the ball from the edge of the box and nothing comes off it in the end
Decent chance for Germany to get a shot on goal. Move the ball around neatly and Ozil passes it to Draxler whose effort is deflected and spins away wide of the goal.
Germany get the second half underway and Mexico continue to go after this weak looking German defence. Not good signs for defending champions and one of tournament favourites
Here's what our users have written in about the first half:
For Mexico, sitting back from here and trying to absorb pressure would be a big mistake. They would more suited to maintain the style that they've kept in the first 45 minutes. Or maybe hold on to the ball a little bit more - frustrate this German side more. But you can't really count Germany out. Ever. All it needs is one bit of fantastic play or even stroke of luck to turn things arounnd.
What an entertaining first half in Moscow. Mexico deservedly lead - they've looked the better of the two sides going forward and finally scored. Could have been more if they were more clinical. First time since 1986 that Germany have conceded first in a World Cup opening game
At end of an action packed 45 minutes, two minutes have been added on.
Kroos takes the free kick and whips the ball over the wall and it looks to be headd for the top of the right corner. But Ochoa is equal to it, springs up and fingertips the ball on to the crossbar. Superb save!
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLL!! MEXICO LEAD! Mexico were always knocking on the door and the goal was always coming. It was a matter of when and not if. It has finally come! Lozano puts Mexico ahead in the 35th minute. Chicharito leaves Hummels and Boateng for death at the half way mark and spots Lozano in space on the left. The pass is perfect and Lozano cuts inside to hammer the ball home and past Neuer. Sublime play finally pays dividends.
33' Gorgeous through ball by Carlos Vela from his nifty left and Layun is centimetres from holding on to it and having a shy at goal. But again, cms game this!
Mexico once again attackingin numbers. Talk about energy and electric passes to move forward. Vela fails to get the right pass into the box. Moments later, Layun with a go at Neuer's goal and this time it has been blocked. Been all Mexico so far.
Another transforming and swift counterattack by the Mexicans and Germany are once again caught short. Lozano runs in towards the Germany box from the left and plays it towards Chicharito at the edge of the box and the ball is moved on but the short from distance is blazed over.
First booking of the game goes to Kimmich, who caught Herrera with a high boot.
HUGE HUGE CHANCE! Best chance thus far for Mexico and Chicharito fails to get a shot on. Vela with the ball played on from the middle but the former United and Real man can't get the ball off his feet.
Kimmich with a gorgeous cross from the right and it almost results in an own goal. Khedira looks to attack and tap it home from far post. But Mexico's Salcedo comes in to avert danger
Chance for Mexico! Cross whipped in from the right and it is headed goalward but Neuer holds on to it comfortably. Germany staying firm under pressure. So far...
KICK OFF! Mexico get the ball rolling against Germany who they haven't beaten since 1985. Explosive start to the contest in Mexico. Chances at either end and these are good early signs of goals. Early signs indicate a long day for the Germany defence. Mexico ride forward and test the German defence.
Both teams come out from the tunnel with ball boys, ball girls and lucky kids alongside. First up the Germany national anthem and then Mexico. What noise as the Mexico anthem is played out. Lots of Germany fans in attendance but Mexico can create serious noise - as can be heard
WHATTEY STAT! This is Germany’s oldest World Cup side since the 2002 final against Brazil. Manuel Neuer and Sami Khedira their only players in their 30s
By the looks of it, Mexico will play a 4-2-3-1 style but considering coach Osorio's style of kepeing things fluid, it could well change through the game
Left-back Jonas Hector, regular for Germany, is sidelined with a cold. In steps Hertha Berlin's Marvin Plattenhardt who has so far won only six caps. Look out for him with left footed free kicks and providing an attacking threat up front. Much the same lineup that Joachim Low had confirmed with Draxler starting.
It is 23 degrees celsius in Moscow with 42% humidity. Pristine day for football - Mexico would hope to make the most of the warm weather in the Russian capital. Alireza Faghani from Iran is the referee