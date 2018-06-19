FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming Colombia vs Japan Live score: Colombia sweating over James Rodriguez’s fitness

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming Colombia vs Japan Live score: Only four of the 32 teams in the World Cup are yet to play their opening matches and they will be in action today. The first game of the day is between Colombia and Japan. Colombia are sweating over the fitness of James Rodriguez. He may not have failed to live up to the kind of expectations that were on his shoulders after his stellar show in the 2014 World Cup but he remains all-important to Jose Pekerman’s plans. It was reported that he missed training on Monday because of muscle fatigue in his left calf and there is no word yet as to whether or not he will start against Japan.
Live Blog
FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming, Colombia vs Japan Live score: Colombia face Japan on Day 6
The top scorer of the 2014 World Cup is not guaranteed to play in Colombia’s opening match against Japan. James Rodriguez is recovering from a left calf injury and coach Jose Pekerman would not confirm if Colombia’s star midfielder will even be on the bench for Tuesday’s game. Rodriguez scored six goals in five matches in Brazil to earn a starring role on soccer’s global stage while leading Colombia to the quarterfinals. His scoring tally included a goal in Colombia’s 4-1 victory over Japan in group stage. Rodriguez didn’t have as much success following the World Cup. He had three disappointing seasons at Real Madrid and the team eventually loaned him to rival Bayern Munich. Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina said the team will be trying to play as a unit against Japan and no one player, including Rodriguez, should be the focus.
The four teams left to play their opening matches will be in action today while two more teams will be playing their second matches of the tournament.
5.30 PM Colombia vs Japan
8.30 PM Poland vs Senegal
11.30 PM Egypt vs Russia