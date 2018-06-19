FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming Colombia vs Japan Live score: Colombia sweating over James Rodriguez’s fitness

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming Colombia vs Japan Live score: James Rodriguez missed training on Monday. (Source: AP) FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming Colombia vs Japan Live score: James Rodriguez missed training on Monday. (Source: AP)

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming Colombia vs Japan Live score: Only four of the 32 teams in the World Cup are yet to play their opening matches and they will be in action today. The first game of the day is between Colombia and Japan. Colombia are sweating over the fitness of James Rodriguez. He may not have failed to live up to the kind of expectations that were on his shoulders after his stellar show in the 2014 World Cup but he remains all-important to Jose Pekerman’s plans. It was reported that he missed training on Monday because of muscle fatigue in his left calf and there is no word yet as to whether or not he will start against Japan.