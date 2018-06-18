Brazil vs Switzerland Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Brazil 1-0 Switzerland after Coutinho wonder goal

FIFA World Cup Live Streaming Brazil vs Switzerland Live Score: Brazil will take on Switzerland on Sunday. (Source: Reuters)

Revered by his players and credited with turning Brazil's national team around, Tite knows he's not perfect. Brazil, which will play its first World Cup match since its humiliating 7-1 loss to Germany in the 2014 semifinals against Switzerland on Sunday, has lost only once in 21 matches since Tite took over as coach in June 2016.

``There is a lot of pressure when we play because the world of football is looking at us,'' Tite said Saturday. ``But I am happy with the way we've been performing. We've been building up for a long time and it's gone well. That gives us some feeling of peace.''

But talk of a sixth World Cup title may be a little premature for the 57-year-old coach, whose team has outscored its opponents 47-5 over the last two years.

``I don't think about that. And not everyone (in Brazil) likes me,'' Tite said, chuckling. ``There are people who don't like my decisions or me personally. And there are some people I don't like, too.''

His players, however, are firmly on his side. Tite has gained a reputation of building a team uncharacteristically compact for a South American side while bringing back goal-scoring flare with young players like Gabriel Jesus, a Manchester City striker who scored the most goals in qualifying.

``I have said it on many occasions _ our teacher has changed the face of the national team,'' Brazil captain Marcelo said. ``He breaks everything down for us and that makes out job easier.''