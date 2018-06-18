Brazil vs Switzerland Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Brazil 1-0 Switzerland after Coutinho wonder goal

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming Brazil vs Switzerland Live Score: A World Cup games for Brazil that will mean a new beginning. The most successful team in the history of the tournament will take on Switzerland in their first game of the 2018 World Cup. The Group E game will be Brazil’s aim to redefine themselves since the (in)famous 1-7 drubbing against Germany in the semi-finals of 2014 World Cup at home. A strong Brazil team will start as favourites against Switzerland. Catch Brazil vs Switzerland Live Score FIFA World Cup.
Live Blog
FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming Brazil vs Switzerland Live Score and Updates
Revered by his players and credited with turning Brazil's national team around, Tite knows he's not perfect. Brazil, which will play its first World Cup match since its humiliating 7-1 loss to Germany in the 2014 semifinals against Switzerland on Sunday, has lost only once in 21 matches since Tite took over as coach in June 2016.
``There is a lot of pressure when we play because the world of football is looking at us,'' Tite said Saturday. ``But I am happy with the way we've been performing. We've been building up for a long time and it's gone well. That gives us some feeling of peace.''
But talk of a sixth World Cup title may be a little premature for the 57-year-old coach, whose team has outscored its opponents 47-5 over the last two years.
``I don't think about that. And not everyone (in Brazil) likes me,'' Tite said, chuckling. ``There are people who don't like my decisions or me personally. And there are some people I don't like, too.''
His players, however, are firmly on his side. Tite has gained a reputation of building a team uncharacteristically compact for a South American side while bringing back goal-scoring flare with young players like Gabriel Jesus, a Manchester City striker who scored the most goals in qualifying.
``I have said it on many occasions _ our teacher has changed the face of the national team,'' Brazil captain Marcelo said. ``He breaks everything down for us and that makes out job easier.''
Switzerland earn a corner and Rodriguez is the man who takes it. His kick is straight into the box and is headed away by Casemiro. Easy for Brazil
Marcelo found Coutinho outside the box who gets the first touch which is to fake the defenders. Then he launches a right-footed strike over the defence and hits the inside of the far post with a curler! No chance for the goalkeeper Sommer. It's just a stunning goal! Absolute peach
ABSOLUTELY RIPPING FROM COUTINHO! He has put Brazil in front with a blinder from outside the box! Brazil have just begun and wowed everyone
Neymar takes the free-kick it's very lame. He hits the wall and Switzerland are saved. They run on the counter but Brazil are strong in defence. Ball back with Brazil now
Neymar is down on the pitch after being fouled. Brazil do not want him to miss any games due to injury. Free-kick to Brazil. Neymar is ready to take it
Willian was in the box and wanted to give a cross but Switzerland defence was alert but no one count clear it after the box. Brazil attacked again Neymat gave a nice cross. Paulinho had the chance to score but he fails to hit properly and Sommer got fingers to it. Still 0-0
It's all Brazil in the first six minutes of the game. They have attacked the Switzerland goal and almost got one chance to take the lead. But the scoreline is 0-0 for now
Brazil get their World Cup underway. In their usual yellow and blue against Switzerland in their usual red and white.
From 7-1 and 3-0 in 2014, Brazil have become firm favourites for the title under Tite. The side has looked exceptionally potent in attack and for good reason. They've got the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Neymar, Willian, Coutinho, Paulinho, Marcelo all in the XI.
Players come out of the tunnel and first is the national anthem of Brazil. Camera pans on the entire Brazil team starting with Neymar (and his absolutely horrendous hair cut!)
This Brazil team will not rely only on defence. Tite has said this over and over that he wants his team to control the ball and the proceedings but he wants them to move quickly and attack!
Switzerland Starting XI: Sommer, Lichtsteiner, Akanji, Seferovic, Xhaka, Behrami, Rodriguez, Zuber, Dzemaili, Schar, Shaqiri
Brazil Starting XI: Becker, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Casemiro, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar, Pual Coutinho, Marcelo, Danilo, Paulinho, Willian
GERMANY HAVE LOST AT WORLD CUP! Mexico stun the defending champions 0-1 in their opening game. Germany were unbeaten at World Cup since 2010 and have become the third team to lose their opening game being defending champs. Find out what happened in out Germany vs Mexico liveblog
Neymar has tweeted before the game. Looks like he will start against Switzerland.
Brazil will be in action at the World Cup! The time has come to see Brazil play at the World Cup. They are one of the favourites to win this tournament but they begin the campaign against Switzerland. Neymar may or may not start but still, there are a number of stars who will lineup for Brazil. Switzerland will hope to stop them with the stars of their own.