Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia Live Score World Cup 2018 Live: Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia Prediction

As Uruguay fans whipped up a fervent atmosphere on the eve of their team's World Cup game against Saudi Arabia, supporters expressed their gratitude towards coach Oscar Tabarez whilst admitting their concern over the form of Luis Suarez. Suarez, who on Wednesday will make his 100th appearance for the national team, missed a glut of chances in the 1-0 win over Egypt in their opening Group A game, when Jose Gimenez's late header saved his blushes.

"Suarez hasn't got going yet but we hope he starts to show who he really is from now," said Fabian Vuissa, 30, from Montevideo as he queued to get into a fan zone in Rostov.

Fellow Uruguay supporter Juan Martin Di Pascua, 22, draped in a national team flag, said: "It makes us a bit worried as he's the key for the team along with (Edinson) Cavani so I pray to God he starts playing well again soon."

Despite only 3.4 million people to choose from, Uruguay have long punched above their weight in international soccer, lifting the first ever World Cup in 1930 and producing the infamous 'Maracanazo' by beating hosts Brazil to win it again in 1950.

Behind Di Pascua, a throng of fans belted out a chant recalling that inaugural World Cup triumph, singing: 'We're going to do it again, we'll be champions again, just like the first time.'