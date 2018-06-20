Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia Live Score World Cup 2018 Live: Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia Prediction

Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Two teams with different results in their first game play against each other in the World Cup in Rostov-on-Don on Wednesday. Uruguay were not very impressive in their first game but they managed a 1-0 win over Egypt. Saudi Arabia on the other hand were humiliated by Russia in their first game as they lost 0-5. They will hope for an improved performance and look to give a fight against Uruguay which is a team waiting to have a breakout performance. Catch Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming here.
Live Blog
As Uruguay fans whipped up a fervent atmosphere on the eve of their team's World Cup game against Saudi Arabia, supporters expressed their gratitude towards coach Oscar Tabarez whilst admitting their concern over the form of Luis Suarez. Suarez, who on Wednesday will make his 100th appearance for the national team, missed a glut of chances in the 1-0 win over Egypt in their opening Group A game, when Jose Gimenez's late header saved his blushes.
"Suarez hasn't got going yet but we hope he starts to show who he really is from now," said Fabian Vuissa, 30, from Montevideo as he queued to get into a fan zone in Rostov.
Fellow Uruguay supporter Juan Martin Di Pascua, 22, draped in a national team flag, said: "It makes us a bit worried as he's the key for the team along with (Edinson) Cavani so I pray to God he starts playing well again soon."
Despite only 3.4 million people to choose from, Uruguay have long punched above their weight in international soccer, lifting the first ever World Cup in 1930 and producing the infamous 'Maracanazo' by beating hosts Brazil to win it again in 1950.
Behind Di Pascua, a throng of fans belted out a chant recalling that inaugural World Cup triumph, singing: 'We're going to do it again, we'll be champions again, just like the first time.'
Luis Suarez will play his 100th game for Uruguay in the World Cup encounter against Saudi Arabia. Suarez is hoping to recover from his lackluster performance against Egypt which Uruguay went on to win 1-0. Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez handed starting places to first-game substitutes Carlos Sanchez and Cristian Rodriguez in midfield. Still reeling from a 5-0 opening loss to Russia, Saudi Arabia switched goalkeepers to start with Mohammed Alowais but stuck with its forward-leaning lineup and players from the opener.
Uruguay are looking to win their first two matches of a World Cup tournament for the first time since 1954
Uruguay are relying on experience for their second Group A game against Saudi Arabia at the Rostov Arena as they look to qualify for the knockout phase with one game to spare on Wednesday. Cristian Rodriguez, 32, and Carlos Sanchez, 33, have been named in the starting line-up with wingers Giorgian De Arrascaeta, 24, and Nahitan Nandez, 22, sliding to the substitutes' bench. Uruguay will qualify for the last-16 if they beat Saudi Arabia, a result that would also send hosts Russia through.
Uruguay are going in with a 4-4-2 formation while Saudi Arabia have choosen a more defensive formation: 4-5-1. Saudi clearly looking to defend strongly against Saurez and Cavani
Saudi Arabia Playing XI: Alowais, Osama, Ali, Alburayk, Yasser, Salman, Hatan, Otayf, Taiseer, Salem, Fahad
Uruguay Starting XI: Muslera, Gimenez, Godin, Verela, Sanchez, Bentancur, Rodriguez, Suarez, Vecino, Cavani, Caceres
Welcome to our coverage of the Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia World Cup 2018 match from Rostov-on-Don. Uruguay began the tournament with a 1-0 win over Eygpt. Saudi Arabia, however, are coming into this game after 0-5 humiliation at the hands of hosts Russia