Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score Streaming, Switzerland vs Costa Rica: Switzerland fighting for knockout spot
Live now

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score Streaming, Switzerland vs Costa Rica: Switzerland fighting for knockout spot

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score Streaming, Switzerland vs Costa Rica: Stay tuned for live scores and updates from Switzerland vs Costa Rica from FIFA World Cup 2018.

By: Sports Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 27, 2018 9:54:49 pm
Switzerland vs Costa Rica Live FIFA World Cup Live Score Streaming, Switzerland vs Costa Rica Live: Switzerland take on Costa Rica at Nizhny Novgorod. (Reuters)

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score Streaming, Switzerland vs Costa Rica: Switzerland possibly have the easiest task to qualify for the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup. Facing an already eliminated Costa Rica, Switzerland need a draw to ensure they will continue to remain in Russia as the tournament goes on. But, Costa Rica would hope to go home with a win and deny Switzerland a comfortable time. In both of their games, Switzerland have trailed but have found something – draw vs Brazil and defeat against Serbia.

Live Blog

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score Streaming, Switzerland vs Costa Rica:

21:54 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
Switzerland vs Costa Rica Live

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup in Russia. Switzerland, coming into the game, need a draw against an already eliminated Costa Rica. Simple situation for the Swiss who have looked strong when playing in attack even though they've trailed in both games

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd