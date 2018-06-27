FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score Streaming, Switzerland vs Costa Rica: Switzerland fighting for knockout spot

FIFA World Cup Live Score Streaming, Switzerland vs Costa Rica Live: Switzerland take on Costa Rica at Nizhny Novgorod. (Reuters) FIFA World Cup Live Score Streaming, Switzerland vs Costa Rica Live: Switzerland take on Costa Rica at Nizhny Novgorod. (Reuters)

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score Streaming, Switzerland vs Costa Rica: Switzerland possibly have the easiest task to qualify for the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup. Facing an already eliminated Costa Rica, Switzerland need a draw to ensure they will continue to remain in Russia as the tournament goes on. But, Costa Rica would hope to go home with a win and deny Switzerland a comfortable time. In both of their games, Switzerland have trailed but have found something – draw vs Brazil and defeat against Serbia.