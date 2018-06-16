FIFA World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Spain highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick gives Portugal 3-3 draw against Spain

Hello and welcome!

Distractions galore for both these sides before their first match. For Portugal, all these distractions revolve around their skipper Cristiano Ronaldo. Up until today, it was all about his future with Real Madrid but now there is the new matter of him being slapped with a suspended two-year jail sentence and 18.8 million Euro fine for alleged tax fraud in Spain. But that is pretty much where it ends for Portugal whereas Spain have gone from being favourites to win the trophy to favourites to get knocked out of the group stage just two days before the tournament opener.

The Spanish FA came barging into the team camp on Wednesday, a day after Real Madrid announced Julen Lopetegui as their new manager. Federation chief Luis Rubiales said that they were informed about this just a few minutes before Real Madrid put out the press release. In between them angrily entering the camp and announcing the sacking of Lopetegui as Spanish coach, the team's Real Madrid players apparently requested Ruibales and co. to not go through with it. Anyhow it all went in a beautifully ugly way and Spain have now ended up with Fernando Hierro as their new manager. Nothing to distract them then.