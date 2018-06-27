FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score Streaming, Serbia vs Brazil Live Score: Brazil look to qualify for knockout stages

Serbia vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Updates: The last time these two sides met Brazil won 1-0 in Sao Paulo. That was their final warm-up match before the 2014 World Cup. It’s interesting to note that in 2018 Brazil faced Croatia in their second-to-last friendly match before the tournament. For them, it was perfect preparation for this Serbia game. We’ve come full circle. Selecaos will need to score at least one goal against Serbia to avoid recording their lowest first-round tally of goals at a FIFA World Cup since 1978. (FIFA World Cup 2018 News | Points Table | Fixtures)
Neymar is likely to start for Brazil in a mostly unchanged lineup against Serbia on Wednesday at the World Cup. Although Brazil coach Tite said Neymar still needs time to reach peak shape, he insisted he is not endangering the striker’s health. “Yes, he will be playing. There’s no sacrifice here,” Tite said. “We want to win but the coach is not going to play around with a player’s health, the price would be too high to pay.” Right back Danilo got injured in the team’s final training session and Fagner will replace him.
Hello and welcome to our continued live coverage of the FIFA World Cup in Russia. Both Brazil and Serbia (and Switzerland) have a chance at qualifying.
EQUATION: Brazil can make it to the last-16 with a draw or win against Serbia.
Serbia can also qualify with a draw if Switzerland lose to Costa Rica by two or more goals.