FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights Morocco vs Iran As it happened: Morocco gift Iran victory with a late own goal

FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights Morocco vs Iran:Iran were gifted a late 1-0 victory over Morocco in their opening World Cup match on Friday when Aziz Bouhaddouz headed into his own net five minutes into injury time. The Group match B in Saint Petersburg had been heading for a goalless draw until Bouhaddouz’s unfortunate intervention as he tried to clear Ehsan Haji Safi’s cross but only directed it past his own goalkeeper. Morocco started brilliantly, hounding Iran’s every touch and swarming forward with such ferocity that on the line, Queiroz spent most of the opening 20 minutes urging his players to pause, and take a breath.
FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights Morocco vs Iran:Iran were gifted a late 1-0 victory over Morocco in their opening World Cup match on Friday when Aziz Bouhaddouz headed into his own net five minutes into injury time. The Group match B in Saint Petersburg had been heading for a goalless draw until Bouhaddouz’s unfortunate intervention as he tried to clear Ehsan Haji Safi’s cross but only directed it past his own goalkeeper. Morocco started brilliantly, hounding Iran’s every touch and swarming forward with such ferocity that on the line, Queiroz spent most of the opening 20 minutes urging his players to pause, and take a breath.
Live Blog
FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights Morocco vs Iran As it happened: MAR vs IRI Score World Cup 2018 FIFA. Follow FIFA in Malayalam
Morocco are unbeaten in their last five games, with four wins and a draw, while Iran's preparation has been disrupted by the cancellation of two friendly matches. They won their final warm-up match against Lithuania 1-0. The sides have never met before in official competition. Juventus defender Medhi Benatia, who has played for the country for the last ten years, will use his confidence and experience to drive his team ahead. Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech is regarded as one of the most gifted playmakers in Europe and the team will rely heavily on the experience of the 25-year old to take them to the knockout stage.
What a dramatic ending to Morocco vs Iran as a late own goal gives Iran victory in their opening match! Morocco gift Iran the win after what looked like a drag of a second half. Both the teams end the match on high drama. Interestingly, all the three World Cup matches so far have seen late goals.
FINALLY! A goal. Another late goal! But wait! It is an own goal. And what a perfect own-goal. Morocco’s Bouhaddouz plants a perfect header into his own net to give Iran 1-0 lead in the extra-time
This match, meanwhile, looks like it is going for a draw. The second half has been rather boring with continuous interrupted play due to injuries followed by substitutions. It also feels like both the teams are more interested in defending than attacking and have also lost interest in winning the match.
Next up is the biggest match of the day and tournament so far: Spain vs Portugal. The Line-ups are out. Follow live score and updates of Spain vs Portugal here.
Iran’s Jahanbakhsh goes down with cramp and is taken off the field on a stretcher. Saman Ghoddos comes on in his place. What is happening? It looks like the players are spending more time injuring each other than actually playing.
Morocco were this close to making it 1-0 through Hakim Ziyech after an assisted header by Younès Belhanda but Iran's keeper makes a great save with ten minutes of the match remaining. Hopefully it was not their last chance of the game, with the game looking like it is going for a draw.
The game is not progressing much due to substitutions and injuries. Omid Ebrahimi went down forcing a break in the match. Match resumes with Ebrahimi getting replaced by Montazeri.
Morocco, Iran look desperate for a win with hardly 15 minutes of their opening group match left to play. Morocco's Sofyan Amrabat replaces Nordin Amrabat, who went down after an injury.
Iran skipper Masoud Shojaei, who had received a yellow card, is replaced by Mehdi Tarem. He comes off after a delay as Shojaei struggles to pass on the captaincy band.
It is getting super intense in Saint Petersburg with players unnecessarily tackling each other. Iran’s Ehsan Hajsafi goes down after a tackle from Hakim Ziyech, who just looks at the referee and shrugs.
With Spain and Portugal, favourites to advance, in the Group, a draw will not help either Iran or Morocco. They need those points to ensure they pose a threat to more difficult games later on.
The second half has so far been very similar to the first, with Morocco dominating in the beginning and Iran finding their groove later on. Meanwhile, there is a break as Iran’s Omid Ebrahimi receives medical treatment for what looks like a rib injury.
A needless tackle by Iranian defender Alrireza Jahanbakhsh as he stands ont he foot of Ziyech fetches him a booking.
The players are back on the ground after a super intense first half. Morocco immediately dominate in Saint Petersburg. Let's see who takes the lead.
Match remains goalless with Morocco dominating early in the game but Iran almost taking the lead towards the half-time. Despite lack of goals, it has been a fairly entertaining first half.
Iran were so close to taking the lead right before the first-half was to end but Ziyech's shot goes just above the bar. Morocco keeper has been his side's savier in the last five minutes.
Iran get in their groove with half-time approaching. Even though they now have a better possession of the ball, Iran are facing issues with finishing. The last five minutes it has only been the men in white shirts.
El Ahmadi receives a yellow for a challenge but Iran fail to make the most of the free-kick as Alireza Jahanbakhsh's shoots wide over the bar.
Nice run from Amine Harit, who drifts past two Moroccan defenders for a shot but is no trouble for Berianvend. Fifteen minutes left before half-time, still goalless with a lot of chances missed by both sides.
Iran, on counter-attack after Morocco's 4-5 shots were blocked, build up well with a great run but do not find anyone inside the box to meet the cross.
That was a chance missed for Morocco, who attempt to get the ball in multiple times but chaos inside the box steals the chance away from them. They are awarded a corner but the men in red shirts fail to make the most of it.
To the relief of Iranians, Belhanda's cross from the far post is poor after Amrabat's cross for Morocco, who continue to dominate. Iran are still to get in their groove and look, at least for now, uninspired.
Masoud Shojaei of Iran earns a yellow card for a challenge on Morocco's Mbark Boussoufa. No goals so far with ten minutes of the game up. Morocco dominate.
There is a slight break as Morocco’s Amine Harit goes down after a challenge by the Iranian defender Omid Ebrahimi. Should have been a yellow, but he is lucky to escape without any booking.
Morocco with red shirts have taken the possession as soon as the kickoff with Medhi Benatia playing a long shot. Iran are in white.
Here we go. National anthems are done. Morocco vs Iran is underway at Saint Petersburg Stadium, which looks packed.
The teams are on the field, singing their respective national anthems. Few minutes before the third World Cup match to begin.
In all likelihood, Spain and Portugal will go ahead over inexperienced Morocco and Iran. And if that isn't the case, it will be a big upset of this tournament. Morocco are definitely the dark horses of this group, having last participated in the World Cup in 1998.
Here are the line-ups for the second match of Day 2 between Morocco and Iran:
Morocco: Munir, Amrabat, Benatia, Saïss, Achraf, El Ahmadi, Belhanda, Harit, Boussoufa, Ziyech, El Kaabi.
Iran: Beiranvand, Rezaeian, Pouraliganji, Cheshmi, Hajsafi, Ebrahimi, Masoud, Jahanbakhsh, Ansarifard, Amiri, Azmoun.
Two matches in and we already have some high-octane football in World Cup 2018. In the third game of the tournament, Morocco and Iran will face each other in a Group B contest and will try to put on another show. In the first game of the day, Uruguay scored a late goal to beat Egypyt and grab three points. Uruguay beat Egypt 1-0 Highlights