FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights Morocco vs Iran As it happened: Morocco gift Iran victory with a late own goal

Both sides kickoff their World Cup campaign on Friday. (Source: Reuters)

Morocco are unbeaten in their last five games, with four wins and a draw, while Iran's preparation has been disrupted by the cancellation of two friendly matches. They won their final warm-up match against Lithuania 1-0. The sides have never met before in official competition. Juventus defender Medhi Benatia, who has played for the country for the last ten years, will use his confidence and experience to drive his team ahead. Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech is regarded as one of the most gifted playmakers in Europe and the team will rely heavily on the experience of the 25-year old to take them to the knockout stage.