FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score, Denmark vs Peru Live Streaming: All eyes on Christian Eriksen as Denmark take on Peru

Denmark vs Peru Live Score: Denmark take on Peru in their first match of FIFA World Cup 2018. (Source: Reuters) Denmark vs Peru Live Score: Denmark take on Peru in their first match of FIFA World Cup 2018. (Source: Reuters)

FIFA Word Cup 2018 Live Score Denmark vs Peru Live Streaming: Denmark Manager Age Hareide needs to ensure that his side carries the same momentum to Russia that they had during qualification as they kickoff their campaign in a match against Peru on Saturday. With a solid-backline and Tottenham Hotspurs star Christian Eriksen to take care of midfield, and Yussuf Poulsen, Andreas Cornelius to rely on the forward line, Denmark are the favourites after France to advance to the next level. Meanwhile, Peru will rely on Paolo Guerreiro’s experience as the talismanic striker returns from a drug ban after the captain of each Group C side made an appeal. Peru will need to get the better of Eriksen if they want to win this one.