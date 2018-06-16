FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score, Denmark vs Peru Live Streaming: All eyes on Christian Eriksen as Denmark take on Peru

FIFA Word Cup 2018 Live Score Denmark vs Peru Live Streaming: Denmark Manager Age Hareide needs to ensure that his side carries the same momentum to Russia that they had during qualification as they kickoff their campaign in a match against Peru on Saturday. With a solid-backline and Tottenham Hotspurs star Christian Eriksen to take care of midfield, and Yussuf Poulsen, Andreas Cornelius to rely on the forward line, Denmark are the favourites after France to advance to the next level. Meanwhile, Peru will rely on Paolo Guerreiro’s experience as the talismanic striker returns from a drug ban after the captain of each Group C side made an appeal. Peru will need to get the better of Eriksen if they want to win this one.
FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score, Denmark vs Peru Live Streaming: Denmark take on Peru as they kickstart their World Cup Ccampaign
FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score, Denmark vs Peru: Denmark's Christian Eriksen has developed into the complete playmaker for club and country, and it was his hat-trick in a stunning 5-1 playoff demolition of Ireland that secured Denmark's berth at the World Cup. He topped the scoring charts in qualifying for Denmark with 11 goals. While he is surrounded by attacking talent for the national team, it is the 26-year-old Tottenham man that keeps Denmark ticking over.
If there is a surprise package in the teams that qualified for World Cup, it is Peru, who beat South American champions Chile to earn their ticket to Russia. Can they cause an upset? Only one way to find out.
With France in the same group, Denmark go as second favourites to move ahead to the knockout stage. They hammered Poland 4-0 and then went on to destroy the Republic of Ireland 5-1 in a play-off match on their road to FIFA World Cup 2018.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018 match between Denmark and Peru. This is the third match of the day after France beating Australia 2-1 and Argentina vs Iceland underway right now. The match will take place at Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Mordovia.