FIFA World Cup 2018, Croatia vs Nigeria highlights: Croatia beat Nigeria 2-0

Luka Modric’s second half penalty sealed the deal for Croatia. (Source: Reuters) Luka Modric’s second half penalty sealed the deal for Croatia. (Source: Reuters)

It was a comfortable win at the end of a cagey match for Croatia. An own goal by Etebo in the first half and a Luka Modric penalty in the second helped them secure the 2-0 win and they now go top of the Group D being the only team to have managed to secure a win. Chances were at a premium, which was something of a contrast to the other matches we have seen so far in the World Cup, so much so that neither teams had managed to get a shot on target in the entire first half.