FIFA World Cup 2018, Croatia vs Nigeria highlights: Croatia beat Nigeria 2-0

Sunday, June 17, 2018
A Nigerian own goal and Luka Modric's second half penalty helped Croatia secure a 2-0 win and the top spot on the Group D table in Kaliningrad.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: June 17, 2018 4:06:47 am
Luka Modric’s second half penalty sealed the deal for Croatia. (Source: Reuters)

It was a comfortable win at the end of a cagey match for Croatia. An own goal by Etebo in the first half and a Luka Modric penalty in the second helped them secure the 2-0 win and they now go top of the Group D being the only team to have managed to secure a win. Chances were at a premium, which was something of a contrast to the other matches we have seen so far in the World Cup, so much so that neither teams had managed to get a shot on target in the entire first half.

      FIFA World Cup 2018, Croatia vs Nigeria highlights:

      02:25 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
      FULL TIME! Croatia 2-0 Nigeria

      Very comfortable for the Croats in the end and they now top the Group D table. 

      Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic applauds their fans after the match (Source: Reuters)
      02:17 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
      87 mins

      A one-two between Etebo and Musa and the latter's shot is blocked, it comes out to Moses but he too can't get it to go in. 

      02:15 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
      85 mins

      Change for Croatia: Mandzukic off for Juventus teammate Marko Pjaca. 

      02:12 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
      81 mins

      Balogun gets his head at the end of a long ball into the box, it balloons up in the air and Subosic stretches to take hold of it. 

      02:10 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
      79 mins

      Iheanacho cuts back and Musa rushes to take the shot, Strinic does brilliantly to get there in time or this could have certainly been Nigeria's first goal of the night and the tournament. 

      02:06 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
      75 mins

      Change for Nigeria: Kelechi Iheanacho replaces Odion Ighalo. Uzoho almost made a blooper when his underarm throw to Moses was blocked by a Croatian player. 

      02:03 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
      GOAL! Croatia 2-0 Nigeria (Luka Modric pen. 71 mins)

      Modric buries it in the bottom right corner, Uzoho goes the other way. Croatia get their insurance goal. Considering how devoid of ideas Nigeria have looked since that initial period of possession in this second half, this might be enough for the Croats to take the spot in Group D. 

      01:59 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
      69 mins PENALTY FOR CROATIA

      A Croatian corner, Ekong and Mandzukic are wrestling with each other and it seems Ekong brought the latter down, referee points to the spot, Modric to take. 

      01:51 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
      59 mins

      Changes for both sides; Croatia: Andrej Kramaric off, Marcelo BrozovicNigeria: Alex Iwobi off, Ahmed Musa on 

      01:49 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
      58 mins

      Nigeria's first effort on target in this match. Edu crosses from the left and Ighalo heads it goalwards. It is straight into the hands of Subasic. 

      01:47 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
      56 mins, big miss by Croatia!

      They should have been 2-0 up Rakitic plays the ball forward to Perisic who puts in a vicious cross from the left, Rebic had to only tap it into goal with Uzoho being in a very bad position but he ends up volleying it over the bar. 

      01:43 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
      52 mins

      Iwobi bustles about in the box but his shot is blocked. It has been a lively start so far from Nigeria to this second half. 

      01:38 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
      48 mins

      Croatia kicked off the second half and Nigeria got three successive corners, all of which came to nothing. Moses then dashes into the box from the right and drives it on to the near post. It goes out, Moses appeals for corner but referee says goal kick. 

      01:20 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
      HALF TIME! Croatia 1-0 Nigeria

      An own goal to separate the two sides. This first half pales in comparison to all that has happened over the past two days in Russia. There have been no shots on target by either of two sides in the entire first half. It has been that kind of a match so far. 

      (Source: Reuters)
      01:18 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
      45 mins

      Moses takes a free kick from the right flank. The ball bounces out and comes to Alex Iwobi who makes a driven effort. Dejan Lovren with the timely block to deny him. 

      01:14 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
      42 mins

      Mandzukic heads down a long ball inside the box and lays it off for Sime Vrsaljko rushing in. The Atletico Madrid right back's shot goes wide. All Croatia at the moment, Nigeria struggling to get out of their own half. 

      01:12 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
      40 mins

      Well, the Croatians fans are bouncing in the stands and their team is responding. Rakitic provides a pinpoint pass to Kramaric who heads it over. 

      01:03 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
      GOAL! Croatia 1-0 Nigeria (Etebo own goal 32 mins)

      And the corner leads to a scrappy but valuable goal. It initially looked Andrej Kramaric was claiming it but it is confirmed as an Etebo own goal. Mandzukic gets at the end of the corner kick and his header is helped home by Etebo. 

      Croatia celebrate the goal. (Source: AP)
      01:03 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
      31 mins

      Kramaric, twisting and turning on the right flank, loses his marker and sends the cross in, Mandzukic lays it off for Rebic whose shot is deflected wide for a corner

      01:01 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
      29 mins

      Perisic sends a dangerous looking cross in but Rebic is penalised for fouling the Nigeria defender marking him in the box. Nigeria then take possession of the ball and they are knocking it about nicely. But it all still remains cagey. 

      00:56 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
      24 mins

      Etebo has a go from distance after Ighalo's rather half-hearted effort comes to him. The shot is off target. Thus far, this match has been a shadow of all that has come before it. 

      00:50 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
      17 mins

      Kramaric lifts it into the path of Perisic ahead of him and the latter can only get a corner out of the situation. That corner kick comes to nothing. Just before that sequence of play Kramaric sent a shot flying past the Nigerian post. 

      00:45 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
      12 mins

      The first real sighting at goal for Croatia as Modric passes it to Mandzukic just inside the box. Mandzukic lays it off for Perisic whose shot is inches over the bar. 

      00:44 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
      11 mins

      So Nigeria are not wearing that jersey. Pretty cagey first few minutes and shots on target have been at a premium. Croatia have had  a better share of possession but only just. 

      00:37 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
      KICK OFF

      Nigeria standing out in their blockbuster World Cup kits and they kick off the game. They also win a free kick almost immediately after Lovren takes down Ighalo.

      General view inside the Kaliningrad stadium before the match. (Source: Reuters)
      00:12 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
      Recaping

      It has been a jam-packed Saturday at the World Cup and we have had plenty of talking points. First of all there was France beating Australia thanks to VAR and Paul PogbaAfter that, Lionel Messi reminded us that he is human, after all. Iceland did a good imitation of the fictional Wall that exists in the world of Game of Thrones, much of which is set in their country, and Argentina were no ice dragons. Some very interesting stats and numbers came out of that match, most of which you should avoid if you are a Messi or Argentina fan. 

      00:02 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
      TEAMS!

      Croatia (4-2-3-1): Subasic; Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic; Rakitić, Modric; Perisic, Kramaric, Rebic; MandzukicSubs: Livakovic, Corluka, Kovacic, Brozovic, L Kalinic, Jedvaj, Bradaric, Caleta-Car, N Kalinic, Badelj, Pjaca, Pivaric

      Nigeria (4-2-3-1): Uzoho; Idowu, Ekong, Balogun, Shehu; Ndidi, Etebo; Iwobi, Obi Mikel, Moses; IghaloSubs: Ezenwa, Echiejile, Musa, Nwankwo, Iheanacho, Obi, Akpeyi, Onazi, Ogu, Awaziem, Ebuehi, Omeruo

      Referee for the match will be Brazilian Sandro Ricci.

      23:57 (IST) 16 Jun 2018
      Hello and welcome

      The Croatian squad's average age is 27.9 while Nigeria's is 25.9. That gap also translates to experience with this Croatian squad being made up mostly of players who are seasoned campaigners while most of the Nigerians are making their World Cup debuts. Nigeria like to attack and consequently possess a soft defensive belly. This means that there will be goals and, hopefully, the kind of action that we have seen in the World Cup over the past 24 hours. Today itself, we have seen VAR, missed penalties, dogged defending, last minute goals and minnows causing all sorts of problems for giants. Can this game live up to the trend that has been set by those before it? 

      FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming Croatia vs Nigeria Live Score: John Obi-Mikel will be expected to rally his young team mates against an experienced Croatia. (Source: AP)

      The youngest team at the World Cup will need to grow up fast. Nigeria will rely heavily on 31-year-old captain John Obi Mikel to marshal the youngsters when the Super Eagles meet Croatia and their star-packed midfield in Kaliningrad on Saturday night. They were the first African nation to qualify for Russia, but the team has sputtered in preseason matches with losses to both England and the Czech Republic. Croatia, meanwhile, needed a playoff victory over Greece to qualify for the World Cup. After scoring just 15 goals in their qualifying campaign, questions have been raised about Croatia's attack.

