FIFA World Cup Live Score Streaming, Argentina vs Iceland Live Score: Argentina 1-1 Iceland in second half; Lionel Messi misses penalty

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score, Argentina vs Iceland Live Streaming: The opening game of Group D at the World Cup will witness title favourites, Argentina, against fan favourites, Iceland, at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow. Or, veterans against debutants. Argentina have been champions twice and finished runners up in 2014 but the long wait for glory with a major trophy has taken away sheen from their star player Lionel Messi who will be playing his fourth extravaganza. Where Argentina are firm heavyweights for the title, Iceland, the smallest team at the World Cup by population, can make an impact as one witnessed at the European Championships two years ago. (FIFA World Cup 2018 News | Fixtures | Points Table)
16 Jun
Otkrytie Arena
Argentina
- 19’ Sergio Aguero
Iceland
- 23’ Alfred Finnbogason
Messi tiptoes on the edge of the box to beat one marker but doesn't find the target from his right foot. Blazes over and no joy for Lionel Messi.
Five minutes have been added on after the 90 minutes. Diego Maradona in the stands doesn't look pleased with the scoreline. Can Argentina bring a smile to the 1986 World Cup winner's face? Another late goal maybe? Let's see....
Argentina: Gonzalo Higuain replaces Meza
Iceland: Sigurdason comes on to replace the goalscorer Finnbogason
Low cross whipped into the area by Pavon and it evades all bodies to make its way to the far post. Halldorsson parries it away from danger. Neat effort to push the ball away
Lionel Messi receives the ball on the edge of the box and shapes a beautiful, trademark curler just wide of the left post with Halldorsson beaten. Looked headed for the corner of the goal but just wide...
This image (or a variant) could don covers tomorrow morning in Argentina were the game stay this way. But each game in the last two days (and today) has seen a late goal.
Massive penalty appeal by Argentina and this one looks close. Even as the referee looks convinced that it was nowhere near a penalty. TV replays suggest Pavo was indeed brought down by Saevarsson. Not even consulted with VAR...
Just before the penalty was awarded to Argentina, Iceland brought on Gislason for the injured Gudmundsson.
Long ball into the Iceland box and Aguero is brought down after a ollision with Magnusson. PENALTY FOR ARGENTINA! Lionel Messi steps up and it is palmed away by Halldorsson. Third penalty missed by Messi in Argentina colours. It remains 1-1 in Moscow after 66 minutes played
Injury to Iceland's number 7 Gundmundsson who has stayed down. Gets some attention from the medical staff before walking away. But doesn't look like he'll be able to continue. Message being relayed to the Iceland bench and the time wastage doesn't impress Sampaoli who complains to the referee. The change will have to wait until the ball goes out.
Little bit of space opening up at the edge of Iceland box and Ever Banega has a crack from distance but it is blocked away. Rock solid!
First Argentina change: Biglia comes off for Ever Banega in the 53rd minute
Argentina's quest to find little bit of space and to push the ball into the box is met repeatedly with the Icelandic defence. Finding little to no space to get a shot on. Maybe time to try something from distance? For now, Argentina remain patient and move the ball around
Second half underway! Argentina get the ball rolling. It is 1-1 in Moscow. Messi and co have dominated the ball, can they convert it into a goal?
Argentina players first out of the tunnel and take the pitch. Iceland, meanwhile, keep their much fancied opponents waiting. Meanwhile, Mascherano breaking Argentina's record for most appearances - more than Javier Zanetti. Mascherano also made more passes than the entire Iceland team
Massive difference in possession and ball keeping between the two sides. 75-25% possession between the two sides and 311-85 in the passes department. All the stats
Argetina and Iceland are locked at 1-1 at half time. That was a lot of fun in the first 45 minutes. Argentina deservedly took the lead and Iceland rightfully equalised. Since then, it has been equal chances at both ends. A draw, at this stage, a fair outcome.
Massive chance for Iceland to take the lead at the stroke of half time. Long ball into the box comes on nicely for Gylfi Sigurdsson, who opens his body to slide a low shot towards the far corner. In a repeat of the equaliser, Caballero with yet another unconvincing save, palming it dangerously inside his area and the player following up goes flying after a block. Moments later, Sigurdsson with a volley wide from the edge of the box. A player of his quality should have done better
Tennis player Victoria Azarenka with bit of observation about the Icelandic players... She's not really off, is she?
Number of penalty appeals rising by Argentina players. Latest one sees an attempted cross by Salvio hit an Iceland player's midriff before coming off the hand for a corner. Nothing from the corner either. Half time approaching....
Argentina have Iceland rooted deep into their own half and around the box. So far, so good for Iceland. But can it last is the question. Plenty of individual brilliance at Argentina's disposal as well.
Iceland equalised courtesy Finnbogason
Sergio Aguero had put Argentina ahead in the 19th minute
Half an hour played and what an action packed game this has been. Argentina have looked convincing going forward but have looked sloppy at times in defence. And that was when they conceded. Iceland defence doing a good job to keep Messi quiet too.
GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLL! BRING ON THE VIKING CLAP!!! THE DREAM STAYS ALIVE!! Iceland equalise after Argentina defence is in sixes and sevens inside the box. Finbogason slots the ball into the back of the net after multiple chances to score. Bit of a scruffy goal but who cares really? Gylfi Sigurdsson’s low cross shot palmed away unconvincingly by Caballero and fell straight o Finnbogason, who steered it calmly with his right foot and into the net from six yards.
GOAAAAAAAL!! Sergio Aguero puts Argentina in the lead! Kun Aguero holds off his marker, works his way around the defence and rifles a thundering left footed shot into the roof of the net. ARGENTINA 1-0 ICELAND! That was Rojo with a mis-hit shot from distance that Aguero made the most of. 86th international for Aguero and first World Cup goal for Aguero.
Best chance of the game so far. Iceland press Argentina defence and won the ball just outside the area. Moved forward in unision and an effort by Bjarnason is wide of the mark. From 10 yards out and only Caballero to beat, Bjarnason should have done better!
8th minute: Cross whipped in by Lionel Messi into the area and a deft touch by Tagliafico and it goes just wide of the far post. At the other end, it falls to Finnbogason's snap shot on the half volley goes over
KICK OFF! Iceland, in white, get the match under way. Argentina are in their dark blue away kit. Not the best of kits this, if I may say so. But then again, it's better than what we've seen over the years.
Nationals anthem underway in Moscow as both sets of players come out from the tunnel. First it is the anthem of Argentina and then Iceland.
It's all about the fans at the end and these two sets of fans can make some serious noise!
Argentina are currently on a run of 322 minutes without a goal at the World Cup finals? It is the longest run in their history, and goes back to Gonzalo Higuain's strike in the 2014 quarter-final win over Belgium. That run is expected to end today.
"Iceland are tough opponents and they rely a lot on set pieces and the long ball game. The most important thing is to just play, have the ball, take care of it, move it from one side to the other, in order to find the spaces between the lines, play them on the sides and take advantage of Leo [Messi]," said Argentina left-back Nicolas Tagliafico to FIFA.
Finnbogason to start up front for Iceland as a lone No 9 with Siggurdson just behind him. Iceland aware they have to be tough in defence if they are to get something today.
One of the big factors in Iceland doing well at Euros were the fans. Extremely loud and full of support till the end. And they've made the trip to Russia!
Argentina XI: Caballero, Salvio, Otamendi, Rojo, Tagliafico, Mascherano, Biglia, Meza, Messi, Di María, Agüero
Iceland XI: Halldórsson; Árnason, Saevarsson, R.Sigurdsson, Magnusson; Gudmundsson, Gunnarsson, Hallfredsson; Bjarnason, Finnbogason, G.Sigurdsson
Argentina at FIFA World Cups:
Matches Played - 77 in 16 appearances with 131 goals at an average of 1.7 goals per game. The last time Argentina failed to progress from group stages was in 2002 at South Korea/Japan
Hello and Good Evening! Welcome to our continued coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2018 from Russia. In the second match on Day 3, Argentina and Iceland square off in Moscow in the first match from Group D. Two-time champions against debutants. Veterans against minnows. And yet, it matters little when players take the field. Iceland have the ability to cause a surprise and aren't really affected by the stature of their opposition - just ask England, Croatia, Ukraine or Turkey.