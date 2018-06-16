FIFA World Cup Live Score Streaming, Argentina vs Iceland Live Score: Argentina 1-1 Iceland in second half; Lionel Messi misses penalty

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Iceland fans gather in Zaryadye Park. (Source: Reuters)

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Argentina boast of one of the best attacks at the World Cup - Lionel Messi, Angel di Maria, Gonzalo Higuain, Sergio Aguero are some of the options that Jorge Sampaoli has at his disposal. And yet, Argentina needed a hat-trick on the last day of qualifying to book a ticket to Russia. For the La Albiceleste, the chances squandered is the biggest concern and it has happened time and again in their quest for glory. At the other end, Iceland have little to lose after the minnows qualified for the World Cup by keeping Croatia, Ukraine and Turkey at bay. Heimir Hallgrimsson’s men are one that catch the fancy of the fans and after France in 2016, expect more of the same in Russia.