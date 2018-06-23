FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score South Korea vs Mexico Live: South Korea need win against Mexico

World Cup 2018 Football Live Score South Korea vs Mexico Live Streaming: Can Mexico advance to the round of 16 in the FIFA World Cup 2018? That will be question when they face South Korea in an important game of Group F on Saturday. Mexico will start as favourites against Korea after causing an upset in their first game against defending champions Germany, beating them 1-0. South Korea need a win to stay in this competition as they lost their first game 0-1 to Sweden. A tough competition is expected in the World Cup. Catch South Korea vs Mexico Live Score World Cup 2018 here.
Live Blog
Mexico will not be over-confident when they play South Korea in their Group F game at the World Cup on Saturday, aware that their opponents may adopt any of a number of formations to outsmart the team that beat holders Germany in their opener. The Mexicans will be bearing in mind some of the poor results they have suffered in the last couple of years, in particular a humiliating 7-0 hammering at the hands of Chile. But the squad have stuck together and built a competitive outfit for the World Cup.
"I think it had an impact on us and now we are very much united having gone through very difficult moments," midfielder Andres Guardado told a news conference on Friday. "We have been able to build a team that is today competitive."
Mexico have three points, while South Korea have zero after losing 1-0 to Sweden in their first match. Coach Juan Carlos Osorio insisted that his team would not be complacent, however, underlining South Korea's tactical nous.
The national anthems are being sung. All eyes are on Hernandez, who has a smile on his face while singing Mexico's national anthem. Few minutes before kickoff
Here are the line-ups for South Korea vs Mexico:
South Korea: Cho, Yong Lee, Jang, Young-Gwon Kim, Min-Woo Kim, Moon, Ju, Ki, Hwang, Jae-Sung Lee, Son.
Subs: Seung-Gyu Kim, Jeong, Oh, Yun, Park, Shin-Wook Kim, Seung-Woo Lee, Koo, Hong, Jung, Go, Jin-Hyeon Kim.
Mexico: Ochoa, Alvarez, Salcedo, Moreno, Gallardo, Layun, Herrera, Guardado, Vela, Hernandez, Lozano.
Subs: Jose de Jesus Corona, Ayala, Marquez, Gutierrez, Jonathan, Fabian, Jimenez, Giovani, Jesus Corona, Peralta, Aquino, Talavera.
