FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score South Korea vs Mexico Live: South Korea need win against Mexico

South Korea vs Mexico Live Score World Cup 2018.

Mexico will not be over-confident when they play South Korea in their Group F game at the World Cup on Saturday, aware that their opponents may adopt any of a number of formations to outsmart the team that beat holders Germany in their opener. The Mexicans will be bearing in mind some of the poor results they have suffered in the last couple of years, in particular a humiliating 7-0 hammering at the hands of Chile. But the squad have stuck together and built a competitive outfit for the World Cup.

"I think it had an impact on us and now we are very much united having gone through very difficult moments," midfielder Andres Guardado told a news conference on Friday. "We have been able to build a team that is today competitive."

Mexico have three points, while South Korea have zero after losing 1-0 to Sweden in their first match. Coach Juan Carlos Osorio insisted that his team would not be complacent, however, underlining South Korea's tactical nous.