World Cup 2018 Live Score Serbia vs Switzerland Live streaming: Serbia 1-0 Switzerland in 1st half

World Cup 2018 Live Score Serbia vs Switzerland: Serbia have a chance of securing a progression to the second round of the World Cup for the first time in the country’s independent history by beating Switzerland here. They beat Costa Rica in their opener thanks to a sensational Aleksander Kolarov free-kick and a win here would take their points tally to seven points which means they will finish at least in the top two of the Group E. Switzerland have a point thanks to their draw against Brazil in their opener and a win for them would take their points tally to four points and make the race for the top two spots as open as it could ever be. A draw would have a similar effect, although Brazil would be a far more comfortable lot by that result.
22 Jun
Kaliningrad Stadium
Serbia
- 5’ Aleksandar Mitrovic
Ivanovic's cross picked up by Mitrovic, who is toying around with his marker Schaar, the Newcastle man chests the ball and tries an overhead kick. It is over the bar.
All Switzerland at the moment but they are not able to get more than two passes together in the final third. Serbia would take that all day.
Ivanovic with a shot from outside the box right side of the D and the Swiss keeper palms it out, it comes back to Mitrovic who tries to head it back in first time but the ball is over.
Sustained pressure from Serbia pays off, Aleksander Mitrovic finds the target once again. Tadic's cross into the box and Mitrovic beats Schaarr to put it in the back of the net.
The teams walk out, captains Aleksandar Kolarov and Stephan Lichsteiner shake hands and Switzerland kick off the proceedings at the Kaliningrad stadium.
Swiss stars Xerdan Shaqiri, Granit Xhaka and Valon Behrami all have roots tying them to Kosovo, a country that declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Serbia still doesn't recognise Kosovo but the country's national team got FIFA and UEFA recognition in 2016. Before that the likes of Shaqiri were its loudest advocates. For example, this was Shaqiri's post six days before Kosovo's international friendly against Albania.
Serbia: Stojkovic; Ivanovic, Milenkovic, Tosic, Kolarov; Matic, Milivojevic; Tadic, Milinkovic-Savic, Kostic; Mitrovic
Subs: Rukavina, Spajic, Zivkovic, Prijovic, Rajkovic, Veljkovic, Rodic, Grujic, Ljajic, Radonjic, Jovic Dmitrovic
Switzerland: Sommer; Lichtsteiner, Schär, Akanji, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Behrami; Shaqiri, Dzemaili, Zuber; Seferovic
Subs: Moubandje, Elvedi, Lang, Embolo, Freuler, Mvogo, Fernandes, Gavranovic, Drmic, Djourou, Bürki
The last time Serbian people celebrated their team's progression to the second round of a World Cup, that team in question was Yugoslavia. Now, a win here would be enough for the Serbians to go through for the first time in the country's independent history. It would also make Brazil more or less the favourites to go through but a Swiss win would make this group more open than a pasture that serves a cowherd. So the fate of the sanity of those following this group rests on this match. Let's get right down to it.