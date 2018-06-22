World Cup 2018 Live Score Serbia vs Switzerland Live streaming: Serbia 1-0 Switzerland in 1st half

World Cup 2018 Live Score Serbia vs Switzerland Live Streaming: Mitrovic put Switzerland ahead in the fifth minute of the match. (Source: AP) World Cup 2018 Live Score Serbia vs Switzerland Live Streaming: Mitrovic put Switzerland ahead in the fifth minute of the match. (Source: AP)

World Cup 2018 Live Score Serbia vs Switzerland: Serbia have a chance of securing a progression to the second round of the World Cup for the first time in the country’s independent history by beating Switzerland here. They beat Costa Rica in their opener thanks to a sensational Aleksander Kolarov free-kick and a win here would take their points tally to seven points which means they will finish at least in the top two of the Group E. Switzerland have a point thanks to their draw against Brazil in their opener and a win for them would take their points tally to four points and make the race for the top two spots as open as it could ever be. A draw would have a similar effect, although Brazil would be a far more comfortable lot by that result.