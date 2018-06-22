World Cup 2018 Live Score Serbia vs Switzerland Live streaming: Serbia 1-0 Switzerland in 1st half

Follow Us:
Friday, June 22, 2018
World Cup 2018 Live Score Serbia Vs Switzerland Live Streaming: Serbia Vs Switzerland Live Football Score from World Cup 2018

By: Sports Desk | Updated: June 22, 2018 11:58:57 pm
World Cup 2018 Live Score Serbia vs Switzerland Live Streaming: Mitrovic put Switzerland ahead in the fifth minute of the match. (Source: AP)

World Cup 2018 Live Score Serbia vs Switzerland: Serbia have a chance of securing a progression to the second round of the World Cup for the first time in the country’s independent history by beating Switzerland here. They beat Costa Rica in their opener thanks to a sensational Aleksander Kolarov free-kick and a win here would take their points tally to seven points which means they will finish at least in the top two of the Group E. Switzerland have a point thanks to their draw against Brazil in their opener and a win for them would take their points tally to four points and make the race for the top two spots as open as it could ever be. A draw would have a similar effect, although Brazil would be a far more comfortable lot by that result.

    FIFA World Cup 2018 Live score, Serbia vs Switzerland Live streaming: Serbia take on Switzerland in Group E

    23:54 (IST) 22 Jun 2018
    22 mins

    Ivanovic's cross picked up by Mitrovic, who is toying around with his marker Schaar, the Newcastle man chests the ball and tries an overhead kick. It is over the bar. 

    23:48 (IST) 22 Jun 2018
    15 mins

    All Switzerland at the moment but they are not able to get more than two passes together in the final third. Serbia would take that all day. 

    23:44 (IST) 22 Jun 2018
    13 mins

    Ivanovic with a shot from outside the box right side of the D and the Swiss keeper palms it out, it comes back to Mitrovic who tries to head it back in first time but the ball is over. 

    23:36 (IST) 22 Jun 2018
    GOAL! Serbia 1-0 Switzerland (Mitrovic 5 mins)

    Sustained pressure from Serbia pays off, Aleksander Mitrovic finds the target once again. Tadic's cross into the box and Mitrovic beats Schaarr to put it in the back of the net. 

    23:33 (IST) 22 Jun 2018
    KICK OFF

    The teams walk out, captains Aleksandar Kolarov and Stephan Lichsteiner shake hands and Switzerland kick off the proceedings at the Kaliningrad stadium. 

    23:09 (IST) 22 Jun 2018
    There is a political angle to this match

    Swiss stars Xerdan Shaqiri, Granit Xhaka and Valon Behrami all have roots tying them to Kosovo, a country that declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Serbia still doesn't recognise Kosovo but the country's national team got FIFA and UEFA recognition in 2016. Before that the likes of Shaqiri were its loudest advocates. For example, this was Shaqiri's post six days before Kosovo's international friendly against Albania.

     

    🔥😱😍👌🏻❤️

    A post shared by XS (@shaqirixherdan) on

    22:54 (IST) 22 Jun 2018
    TEAMS!

    Serbia: Stojkovic; Ivanovic, Milenkovic, Tosic, Kolarov; Matic, Milivojevic; Tadic, Milinkovic-Savic, Kostic; Mitrovic

    Subs: Rukavina, Spajic, Zivkovic, Prijovic, Rajkovic, Veljkovic, Rodic, Grujic, Ljajic, Radonjic, Jovic Dmitrovic

    Switzerland: Sommer; Lichtsteiner, Schär, Akanji, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Behrami; Shaqiri, Dzemaili, Zuber; Seferovic

    Subs: Moubandje, Elvedi, Lang, Embolo, Freuler, Mvogo, Fernandes, Gavranovic, Drmic, Djourou, Bürki

    22:54 (IST) 22 Jun 2018
    Hello and welcome!

    The last time Serbian people celebrated their team's progression to the second round of a World Cup, that team in question was Yugoslavia. Now, a win here would be enough for the Serbians to go through for the first time in the country's independent history. It would also make Brazil more or less the favourites to go through but a Swiss win would make this group more open than a pasture that serves a cowherd. So the fate of the sanity of those following this group rests on this match. Let's get right down to it. 

    General view outside the Kaliningrad stadium one day before the match. (Source: Reuters)

    After holding off Brazil in their opening contest, Switzerland will be eager to pick up their first win at the expense of Serbia. The side feature the likes of Xerdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka in midfield which can trouble Serbian defensive guards. Serbia, on the other hand, will be looking to continue their winning run to qualify for the Round of 16. Serbia won their opening contest Costa Rica with skipper Aleksandar Kolarov scoring from a free kick. Against Switzerland, he is likely to be the key player once again.

