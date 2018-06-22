FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score Nigeria vs Iceland Live Streaming: Nigeria 0-0 Iceland in first half

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score Nigeria vs Iceland Live Streaming: Iceland have played one World Cup final game and they drew it with Argentina. On Friday, they play their second game which is against Nigeria. Iceland will like to take a step further and win the game not only because that will be their first ever win in World Cup finals, it will also put them in a strong position to qualify for the next round. That all at the expense of Argentina. Nigeria lost their first game to Croatia and have to win this game to stay in contention for the next round. (FIFA World Cup 2018 News | Points Table | Fixtures)
Live Blog
FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score, Nigeria vs Iceland Live Streaming: World Cup 2018 Live Score Nigeria vs Iceland Live Football Score
FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score Nigeria vs Iceland Live Score: World Cup debutants Iceland expect to face Nigeria on Friday without one of their most experienced players, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, who is very unlikely to recover from injury in time. "He is getting better every day. He is good hands. I am not going to hide that it is very unlikely that he will play," Iceland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson told reporters on Thursday ahead of the Group D game.
Gudmundsson, who plays for Burnley in England's Premier League, has 65 caps for Iceland and is a key part of the team's fast, counter-attacking style. But he was substituted with an injury midway through the second half of Iceland's impressive 1-1 draw with twice world champions Argentina on Saturday. That surprise result kept Iceland in the frame to make the knock-out stages, having similarly shocked at Euro 2016.
Hallgrimsson said the absence of Gudmundsson -- replaced on Saturday by Rurik Gislason who plays for SV Sandhausen in Germany's second division -- would not upset the balance of his team.
"We are not afraid. It will not change the plans that we have decided before this game," he said. Iceland playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson, who recovered from injury in time for the World Cup and played against Argentina, is 100 percent fit, he said.
Hallgrimsson said the heat of Volgograd -- where temperatures are typically a lot higher than most other World Cup venues -- might represent an advantage for Iceland's opponents on Friday.
Here we go! The second match of the day is underway. If Iceland win, they will be a point away from qualification to the next round. If Nigeria win, they will take the second spot in the group and if its a draw, the fate of all the teams will be decided in their final group game.
The teams are on the field, national anthems are being sung. Match to begin in a few minutes. The stadium looks blue - a lot of Iceland supporters are here.
Here are the line-ups for Nigeria vs Iceland:
Nigeria: Uzoho, Omeruo, Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Moses, Etebo, Mikel, Ndidi, Idowu, Musa, Iheanacho.
Subs: Ezenwa, Echiejile, Ighalo, Abdullahi, Simy, Obi, Onazi, Iwobi, Ogu, Awaziem, Ebuehi, Akpeyi.
Iceland: Halldorsson, Saevarsson, Arnason, Ragnar Sigurdsson, Magnusson, Gislason, Gunnarsson, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Bjarnason, Bodvarsson, Finnbogason.
Subs: Schram, Fridjonsson, Albert Gudmundsson, Ingason, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Sigurdarson, Eyjolfsson, Olafur Ingi Skulason, Hallfredsson, Traustason, Ari Freyr Skulason, Runarsson.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second match of the day between Nigeria and Iceland at Volgograd Arena. Nigeria lost their first match to Croatia 2-0 while Iceland held Argentina to a draw in their first fixtures at the Russia World Cup.