Japan vs Senegal Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Japan 0-0 Senegal in first half

Japan vs Senegal Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Japan are on the verge of qualifying for the next round at World Cup 2018 as they need a win to make their case stronger. Japan beat Colombia in the opening group game and will face Senegal in the second game. Senegal have also won their first game against Poland. Both teams will decide which team tops the group after two round of group stage matches. Catch Japan vs Senegal Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Updates here.
Japan vs Senegal Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Even a great friendship between players who used to be at the same club has its limits when it comes to the World Cup. Senegal forward Sadio Mane can attest to that. The African team faces Japan in their second Group H game on Sunday in Yekaterinburg, and a defensive mainstay of the Japanese team is Maya Yoshida with whom Mane once played with for Southampton in the Premier League.
"I know him very well because we played together in Southampton,'' Mane said through an interpreter Saturday. ``We were always together. We were training in the gym together, we were chatting every da. We have an excellent relationship.''
But that changed at the World Cup in Russia. When Mane asked his former teammate if he wanted to meet with him in Russia, the answer from Yoshida was clear: ``'No, no I don't want to meet you.'''
``That's fine he's a good guy,'' said Mane, who smiled throughout the news conference.
The players are out in Ekaterinberg stadium as Japan take on Senegal. We will kick off with the National Anthems of both the teams. First we start with Japan's melodious National Anthem. It is so soothing and melodious! It is followed by Senegal's celebratory National Anthem. Completely different moods.
“It’s not about playing a Japanese style of football, it’s about playing the best that Japanese players can play ; there’s a subtle difference.” Okazaki was quoted as saying by BBC.
It has been a dream start for Senegal in this year's World Cup. Can they win another?
Here are the starting XI for Japan vs Senegal
Japan will face Senegal as both teams look to pick up a win to qualify for the Round of 16. Japan defeated Poland in their opening match while Senegal got past 10-man Colombia. Senegal shocked the world when they reached the quarterfinals in 2002, their debut year at World Cup finals. They are the only African nation to win a match this year so far, and will be eager to reach the knockouts.