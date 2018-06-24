Japan vs Senegal Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Japan 0-0 Senegal in first half

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Japan vs Senegal.

Japan vs Senegal Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Even a great friendship between players who used to be at the same club has its limits when it comes to the World Cup. Senegal forward Sadio Mane can attest to that. The African team faces Japan in their second Group H game on Sunday in Yekaterinburg, and a defensive mainstay of the Japanese team is Maya Yoshida with whom Mane once played with for Southampton in the Premier League.

"I know him very well because we played together in Southampton,'' Mane said through an interpreter Saturday. ``We were always together. We were training in the gym together, we were chatting every da. We have an excellent relationship.''

But that changed at the World Cup in Russia. When Mane asked his former teammate if he wanted to meet with him in Russia, the answer from Yoshida was clear: ``'No, no I don't want to meet you.'''

``That's fine he's a good guy,'' said Mane, who smiled throughout the news conference.