FIFA World Cup 2018, Belgium vs Panama Highlights: Romelu Lukaku scores brace in Belgium’s 3-0 win

FIFA World Cup 2018, Belgium vs Panama: Belgium beat Panama. (Reuters Photo) FIFA World Cup 2018, Belgium vs Panama: Belgium beat Panama. (Reuters Photo)

FIFA World Cup 2018, Belgium vs Panama Highlights: Belgium beat Panama 3-0 in Sochi but were stretched in getting all three points in their first game at the World Cup. Dries Mertens scored a volley before Romelu Lukaku added a brace to make the win comfortable and beyond any doubt. Panama had held the Red Devils scoreless until two minutes in the second half. With the win, Belgium are off to a decent start in Group F with England taking on Tunisia later in the night. Debutants Panama had few chances to score but were not clinical enough to beat Thibaut Courtois.