FIFA World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony Live TV Online Coverage

FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: FIFA World Cup 2018 is set to begin from Thursday with the hosts Russia taking on Saudia Arabia in the tournament opener. But before the footballing action kicks off, the fans will be welcomed by an extravagant opening ceremony that will see some of the biggest superstars in the entertainment industry as well as the footballing world. The fans will witness the opening ceremony which will feature Russian Soprano Aida Garifullina, Will Smith, Nicky Jam and British pop star Robbie Williams. From the footballing fraternity, it will be the legendary Ronaldo from Brazil, who will be a part of the action.

When is FIFA World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 14, 2018. Brazilian great Ronaldo and British pop star Robbie Williams will be present at the opening ceremony.

Where is FIFA World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony will take place at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. The opening match between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia will also be played at this stadium.

What time does FIFA World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony start?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony will begin at 6:30 pm IST on Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony will be broadcast on Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch live action, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

