FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi reveals international future depends on Argentina’s performance in Russia

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has revealed that his future in international football might well depend on the outcome of his nation’s performance at the World Cup in Russia. Messi, who has previously announced in 216 when Argentina succumbed to a bitter defeat in the Copa America final, said that the criticism from media back home is one of the main reasons behind his thoughts.

In an interview with Spanish newspaper Sport, Messi was asked if he will retire after the World Cup, to which the five-time Ballon d or winner said, “The fact we’ve lost three finals now has led to some complicated moments with the Argentine press due to the differences in seeing what it means to reach a final.

“It is not easy and [reaching three finals] has to be appreciated. It’s true that winning them is important, but getting there is not easy.”

When asked to who are the favourites to win the World Cup, Messi chose Spain, Brazil, Germany, France, and Belgium as the leading contenders for the title.

“There are lots of teams who arrive with lots of confidence, with both a team game and individual talents,” the Barcelona forward said.

Meanwhile, former Barcelona teammate Javier Mascherano spoke to the Guardian and said that he was hopeful of Argentina going one step further than their result in 2014. Stating that other players need to rally around Messi Mascherano maintained that Messi’s teammates need to meet up to his standards. “One wishes for this coming World Cup that Leo can be the best version of himself because the aspirations of the whole squad depend on this version. It’s clear Leo conditions our collective performance; I hope as his team‑mates we can meet his standards, ”Mascherano said.

When asked what could be Argentina’s secret to success, the 35-year-old explained by saying, “One step at a time. No need to rush things, the World Cup itself guides you, gives you signals on the go … it’s very important to start well because of the peace of mind, but we mustn’t look further than the first match.”

Argentina will kickstart their World Cup campaign against Iceland on Saturday after which they square-off against Croatia and Nigeria in other matches in a tough Group D.

