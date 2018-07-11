FIFA World Cup 2018: Kylian Mbappe’s insane back-heel pass wins over the internet, watch video

France’s Kylian Mbappe executed an incredible back-heel pass to Olivier Giroud in the semifinal against Belgium. (Source: AP) France’s Kylian Mbappe executed an incredible back-heel pass to Olivier Giroud in the semifinal against Belgium. (Source: AP)

Young star Kylian Mbappe displayed sublime skills during France’s semifinal match against Belgium on Tuesday that left fans stunned all over the world. With the French President Emmanuel Macron watching from the stands, 19-year old Mbappe executed an incredible back-heel pass in his own area to Olivier Giroud.

Mbappe’s unbelievable back-heel pass to Giroud won hearts but sadly did not result in a goal. However, Samuel Umtiti’s header in the 51st minute was enough to give France ticket to World Cup final in Moscow. This is the second time that a defender scored in France’s knockout game when Mbappe could not. But that has still not managed to steal the limelight away from the young star.

WATCH MBAPPE’S PASS:

Mbappé with accompanying shriek from @rioferdy5. Very special young man…kylian not Rio. pic.twitter.com/eNcBDwdBG2 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 10 July 2018

Teenager Mbappe, who was not part of the France team two years ago, said that could not have imagined even in his wildest dream that they would reach the final. “It is unbelievable. It is the dream of dreams, the dream of the future, everything,” he said. “I don’t have the words. Not even in my wildest dreams, and I am a big dreamer, would I have imagined this,” he said.

“There is still one my step to take, but we are proud of what we have done. In the changing room, Didier Deschamps was happy. We were all happy, all hugging. President Emmanuel Macron came down to see us. He said he would come back for the final, to see us with the Cup. Everyone is with us, we’re all in this together.”

