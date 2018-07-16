FIFA World Cup 2018: Kylian Mbappe wins Young Player Award

France’s Kylian Mbappe poses with the best young player award after the final match. (Source: AP) France’s Kylian Mbappe poses with the best young player award after the final match. (Source: AP)

Kylian Mbappe, 19, becomes the second player from France in a row to win the Young Player award at the FIFA World Cup 2018 as France beat Croatia 4-2 in the final in Moscow, Russia. Four years back, Paul Pogba won the same award for France.

Mbappe scored four times in seven appearances to help his side lift a second world title, scoring in the 4-2 win over Croatia in Sunday’s final. He is only the fourth teenager to ever play a World Cup final. Not only did he score in the final, Mbappe also gave Argentina a hard time with his brace in the Round of 16 mach.

The award is presented to outstanding young footballers at the FIFA World Cup. Even though this award is meant for players below 21 years and there wasn’t much of a competition for the Paris Saint Germain forward, Mbappe was still the worthy winner of the award.

Here is a list of the previous Young Player Award winners:

2014: Paul Pogba (France)

2010: Thomas Muller (Germany)

2006: Lukas Podolski (Germany)

2002: Landon Donovan (USA)

1998: Michael Owen (England)

1994: Marc Overmars (Netherlands)

1990: Robert Prosinecki (Yugoslavia)

1986: Enzo Scifo (Belgium)

1982: Manuel Amoros (France)

1978: Antonio Cabrini (Italy)

1974: Wladyslaw Zmuda (Poland)

1970: Teofilo Cubillas (Peru)

1966: Franz Beckenbauer (West Germany)

1962: Florian Albert (Hungary)

1958: Pele (Brazil)

