Kerala Collector trolls Germany fans after early World Cup exit

Kannur’s top IAS officer, Mir Mohammed Ali took potshots at German football fans in the district a day after the team bowed out of the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia losing to South Korea in the group stages of the competition. This is the first time in 80 years that Germany have crashed out of football’s biggest competition in the opening round.

A Facebook post on the official page of the Kannur Collector read, “So I suppose all Germany fans in #Kannur will be removing all Germany-related flex boards voluntarily tomo…” along with a folded hands emoticon.

Seen as a snide remark on the fate of German football fans, the IAS officer has been attempting to enforce a ban on plastic in the district. But the start of the football world cup resulted in massive flex boards in support of various footballing nations emerging at major street corners in the district, just like the rest of the state. In such a scenario, Ali would hope that German fans would oblige his request and pull down all their flex boards.

In Kerala, youth and football clubs invest massive amounts of money in crafting giant flex boards and posters of their favourite teams and footballers. While Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Christiano Ronaldo are the clear favourites, South American nations like Brazil and Argentina have a lot of backing. Other teams like England, Germany, Spain and France also have substantial fan base across the state.

