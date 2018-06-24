FIFA World Cup 2018: Juju practices remain rampant in Nigeria

Taking a live chicken into the stadiums to dilute the juju (witchcraft spell) is a common practice in Nigeria. (Source: AP) Taking a live chicken into the stadiums to dilute the juju (witchcraft spell) is a common practice in Nigeria. (Source: AP)

In January 2008, a league football game in the southeast African country of Malawi started with just 10 players on each side. It wasn’t because both teams unimaginably had one of their players slipping and hurting themselves on the way to the middle. It’s just that neither team was prepared to send their last man out before their opposition did, in an attempt to dilute the juju (witchcraft spell) they feared would then be cast on them.

In 2011, an innocent cat was mauled to death by a bunch of Heart of Oaks fans in the Ghana Premier League, simply because they feared the feline was their opponents’ idea of casting a juju spell on them. And these aren’t even the most extreme lengths to which football in Africa has historically been entrenched with supernatural beliefs and attempts at casting spells on the opposition. They include among others bulls being buried alive, pig blood being smeared on opposition dressing-room doors and players urinating in front of their rivals’ dug-out before a match.

So not many were surprised when the story broke out of a Nigerian fan being denied permission to taking a live chicken — which is a common practice back home — into the stadium in Kalingrad for the match against Croatia. The Nigerian Football Supporters Club, though, was quick to dismiss the story as a hoax. It was just the latest attempt by African football to disassociate itself from the curse of juju that its been haunted by for decades. To the extent that in 2016, the football chiefs in the continent came together to official put a ban on witchcraft after an incident of a striker placing an unidentified object near the goal post during a live match in Rwanda with teams even threatened with fines and suspensions.

Juju practices though remain rampant and as prevalent as ever in Africa’s leagues still, locals says. So too claims of its effects. Players have admitted to have seen lions and pythons staring at them from the stands while a goalkeeper once claimed he saw three balls flying in his direction when asked why he couldn’t thwart a rather straightforward shot at his goal. The fear of being affected can drive teams to extreme lengths.

On away games, traveling teams refuse to use hosts’ change rooms because they believe they will be bewitched. So even in top-flight teams use buses to change. Some prefer jumping over the fence than walking through the gate while others feel safer to entering the ground walking backwards.

Cameroonians practice their own form of juju known as jars, sticking pieces of a herb or tree bark acquired by holy healers somewhere on their body for luck. Some players are known to hide it in the elastic of their underpants to avoid it being confiscated by alert referees who are known to go looking for them. One player is learnt to have been asked to strip down in the middle of the pitch by his opponents after being suspected of carrying jars on him.

In some other countries, players are given concoctions or even urine at times to wash their hands or feet in, and not always to brighten their own fortunes. In Zimbabwe, players are asked to then shake the hands of their key rival players to cast juju on them. On some occasions, team members have peed in bottles and poured it at the opposite team’s changing room entrance to weaken the juju cast by the rival goalkeeper who broke two eggs and spread the yolk around goalposts.

Psychological advantage

Not everyone considers juju to be an out-and-out supernatural ploy. There is a school of thought which puts it down to being a placebo formula for gaining a psychological advantage. It’s a tradition that might seem outlandish to those not from there but one that doesn’t deserve to be abolished. “Juju doesn’t score goals or save them. It only improves a team’s luck. That’s why it’s also referred to as ‘ways and means’,” some experts insist. Zanzibar was accused of using a very technical form of juju to reach the final of the East and Central Africa Football Association tournament. Their second touch in every game was kicking the ball off the field for a throw-in to the opposition.

Teams do tend to be superstitious around World Cup time. Former Italian coach Giovanni Trapattoni is believed to have sprayed “holy water” on the field for good luck. Laurent Blanc’s attempt at good juju was kissing goalkeeper Fabian Barthez’s head before the first whistle at the 1998 World Cup. And it of course worked wonders for the French. Argentina’s 1986 World Cup winning coach Carlos Bilardo is known for the bizarre superstition of borrowing toothpaste from one of his players.

The concern for African players is that the practice of juju often tends to engulf the focus on tactical and technical strategies. Memory Mucherahowa, a Zimbabwean football legend, wrote about a juju-man who slit the players’ toes in the Dynamos team and asked them to play through the pain. It’s not always that the fetish priests, spotted routinely in African regalia, work their magic for their own teams.

They can at times act against them, especially if their association hasn’t paid them for their good work as it’s alleged to have happened with the Ivory Coast team a few years ago. There have also been cases of them getting coaches fired after accusing them of “jinxing” the team.

Players have tried to cast spell on teammates to get their spot. Former Ghana coach Goran Stevanovic is alleged to have witnessed this happen when he was in charge of the Black Stars in 2012. India has its own juju, Bengali for evil spirit, and one of the horror stories at Hastings House in Kolkata is said to involve the “ghost” a young boy who died there being spotted playing football in the nights.

The most commonly used argument against juju is how it’s never helped any African team win the World Cup or even progress beyond the quarterfinal stage.

Zaire, the erstwhile Republic of Congo, are believed to have burgeoned their support staff for the 1974 World Cup with a bunch of medicine-men tagged as “special advisors” to provide them with the edge in their maiden outing on the big stage. They ended up scoring zero goals and conceding 14 in three defeats. A “sorceress” is reported to have approached the Ghana team to the help them prepare for the 2006 World Cup in Germany. Perhaps it’s up to one of the five African teams in Russia, Nigeria included, to maybe once and for all break the World Cup’s juju spell that’s haunted them for decades.

Superstars and their superstitions

Some players believe World Cup success is down to exercise, diet and practice — others are convinced it’s a matter of wearing lucky underwear. A look at rituals or items of clothing believed to be the winning charm.

Peeing in the far-left

German striker Mario Gomez only uses the far-left urinal to relieve himself before a match. Teammate Julian Draxler gives himself a spritz of scent. “Every player has a ritual before a match and I usually hold my bag in my locker and throw on two or three sprays of perfume,” the PSG midfielder said.

Taking it on the shin

Hoping for good fortune, England’s Dele Alli is using the same shin guards he has worn since childhood when he plays in Russia. “I’ve had the same shinpads since I was 11. They are battered (but) I am very superstitious,” he told fifa.com.

On the right foot

Brazil defender Marcelo always runs onto the pitch right foot first. The habit is so ingrained that during training in Rostov-on-Don he left the pitch and re-entered after realising he had accidentally led with his left foot.

White-collar coach

Herve Renard has worn a white shirt on the sidelines since he took Zambia to a surprise win at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2012. It has not proved so lucky for Morocco, who will be heading home after group stages.

Lose the ‘stache

When Argentina star Mario Kempes failed to find the net in the group stages in 1978, coach Cesar Luis Menotti pointed out that before the tournament, the horseshoe-sporting striker was clean-shaven and scoring freely for Valencia. So Kempes got rid of the moustache, and scored his way to a World Cup title.

A price on his head

France are convinced rubbing keeper Fabien Barthez’s bald head played a part in the 1996 World Cup win. Defender Laurent Blanc planted a kiss on Barthez’s head before a match, right up to the final against Brazil.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App