FIFA World Cup 2018: Joachim Loew to remain Germany’s coach irrespective of World Cup outcome

Germany coach Joachim Loew helped Die Mannschaft win the Confederations Cup last year against Chile. (Source: AP) Germany coach Joachim Loew helped Die Mannschaft win the Confederations Cup last year against Chile. (Source: AP)

Joachim Loew will remain at the helm as Germany’s head coach irrespective of whether the reigning champions face an early exit or go on to defend their title in 2018. Ahead of Germany’s crucial fixture against South Korea, German Football Association (DFB) president Reinhard Grindel confirmed the same and stated that Leow is the best man for the job considering that German football is going through a transition.

Speaking to Frankfurt-based newspaper FAZ, Grindel said, “We decided in the DFB executive committee before the World Cup to offer a contract extension.”

“We believe there will be a transition that will take place after the World Cup, regardless of the outcome of the tournament, and no one is better equipped to handle that than Jogi Loew,” he added.

“He proved a year ago at the Confederations Cup that he can make young players into an impressive team who play outstanding football. That is still valid, as far as we are concerned,” Grindel concluded by saying.

Meanwhile, Germany must win by two clear goals against Korea in Kazan on Wednesday to be sure of reaching the last 16. Addressing the media before the match a confident Leow said, “I don’t really know what chances South Korea have of winning this match and I don’t know ours either. But we have to be clear about what we need to achieve. We have to score two clear goals over our opponents and that will see us through. We have to be masters of our own destiny tomorrow.”

