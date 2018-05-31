Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018: Japan’s new coach Akira Nishino plays it safe with 23-man squad

Keisuke Honda and Shinji Kagawa were among almost a dozen named on Thursday who represented Japan four years ago in Brazil when Japan failed to advance from the group stage.

By: AP | Tokyo | Updated: June 6, 2018 8:21:16 pm
Shinji Kagawa, Shinji Kagawa japan, Shinji Kagawa Japan UAE, Shinji Kagawa UAE penalty miss, Shinji Kagawa football, football, sports, sports news Shinji Kagawa has been included in the squad for Japan. (File)
Japan coach Akira Nishino has named his 23-man World Cup squad, relying heavily on veteran players with previous experience in the tournament. Keisuke Honda and Shinji Kagawa were among almost a dozen named on Thursday who represented Japan four years ago in Brazil when Japan failed to advance from the group stage.

Nishino made his debut as Japan’s coach on Wednesday when his team lost 2-0 to Ghana in a friendly. Japan fired Vahid Halilhodzic last month, only two months before Russia’s World Cup opens, and replaced him with Nishino. In two World Cup warm-up matches, Japan will face Switzerland on June 8 in Lugano, Switzerland, and Paraguay on June 12 in Innsbruck, Austria.

Japan will play in Group H at the World Cup with Colombia, Poland and Senegal in its sixth straight World Cup. It has only twice reached the knockout round, losing both times in the last 16.

Japan Squad:
Goalkeepers: Eiji Kawashima (Metz/FRA), Masaaki Higashiguchi (Gamba Osaka), Kosuke Nakamura (Kashiwa)

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo (Galatasaray/TUR), Tomoaki Makino (Urawa), Wataru Endo (Urawa), Maya Yoshida (Southampton/ENG), Hiroki Sakai (Marseille/FRA), Gotoku Sakai (Hamburg/GER), Gen Shoji, Naomichi Ueda (Kashima)

Midfielders: Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER), Keisuke Honda (Pachuca/MEX), Takashi Inui (Eibar/ESP), Shinji Kagawa (Dortmund/GER), Hotaru Yamaguchi (Cerezo Osaka), Genki Haraguchi, (Fortuna Dusseldorf/GER), Takashi Usami (Fortuna Dusseldorf/GER), Gaku Shibasaki (Getafe/ESP), Ryota Oshima (Kawasaki)

Forwards: Shinji Okazaki (Leicester/ENG), Yuya Osako (Werder Bremen/GER), Yoshinori Muto (Mainz/GER) (AFP)

