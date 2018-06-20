FIFA World Cup 2018, Japan vs Colombia: Japanese steel, forged in Germany

The Japanese dugout celebrates Yuya Osako’s (second from left) goal against Colombia in their Group H match on Tuesday. (Source: AP) The Japanese dugout celebrates Yuya Osako’s (second from left) goal against Colombia in their Group H match on Tuesday. (Source: AP)

He couldn’t string together a sentence in German, but Shinji Kagawa wasn’t getting paid to do so at Borussia Dortmund. The then 21-year-old strung goals, key passes and notable performances together, lifting two league titles before Manchester United came calling. Three indifferent seasons under three managers prompted a return in 2014, and Kagawa has been a Westfalenstadion mainstay since. Last October, he became the Bundesliga’s top Japanese scorer. Two months later, he was featured teaching Japanese to his German teammates, as were compatriots Yuya Osako and Makoto Hasebe — a sign of the times.

Excusing a bit of hyperbole, Japan essentially fielded Bundesliga-lite for the opening Group H game against Colombia; not least of which were the goal-scorers Kagawa and Osako, and captain Hasebe who orchestrated the 2-1 win, first for an Asian team over South American opposition in 18 World Cup games.

Essentially half of Japan’s 23-member squad boasts of Bundesliga experience. Along with Kagawa, Osako (set to join Werder Bremen from Cologne) and Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt), the line-up includes Genki Haraguchi, Takashi Usami (both Fortuna Düsseldorf), Yoshinori Muto (Mainz 05) and Gotoku Sakai (captain of Hamburg). Leicester City’s Shinji Okazaki made his name in Germany, as did Takashi Inui, Hotaru Yamaguchi, Hiroki Sakai and Tomoaki Makino. Premier League and Ligue 1 come second, represented by two players each.

Fittingly, it was the nation’s brightest export who set the ball rolling. Kagawa, 29, arrived in Russia looking to open his World Cup account. He did so in the sixth minute, with assistance from Osako. The forward, one of the taller members of the squad at 6 feet, won an aerial battle with Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez and broke in alone toward goal. Goalkeeper David Ospina blocked the shot, Kagawa pounced on the rebound but the goal-bound shot was blocked by Sanchez’s extended right arm, and he received a red card for his troubles. Kagawa nervelessly deposited the resultant penalty low into the net.

Colombia got one back in the 39th minute, courtesy Juan Quintero’s crafty free kick, before Osako leapt again in the 73rd, heading a Keisuke Honda delivery inside the post for the winner.

Last year in an interview, Osako, 28, said: “German football is very highly respected in Japan. And for many of the best players in the J-League, a move to Europe and especially the Bundesliga is the next logical step in your career.”

Osako made the move in 2014, pit-stopping at TSV 1860 before becoming a key player at Cologne. While he lines up as a right-sided centre forward, Osako plays in the mould of a playmaker, consistently dropping deep into central midfield positions. On Tuesday, coach Akira Nishino used him in a similar fashion, resulting in an extra man in midfield for Japan, further outnumbering the reduced Colombia. Not only was Osako instrumental in both goals, he also blocked a close-range shot in the waning minutes from 2014 Golden Boot winner James Rodriguez, who had been left out of the starting line-up due to muscle pain.

Osako named compatriots and fellow Bundesliga veterans Hasebe and Uchida as poster boys back home. But the ties between Germany and Japan reach way back.

Legendary Bayern Munich coach Dettmar Cramer, known as ‘the father of Japanese football’, travelled to the Far East in 1960 to prepare the national team for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. Another notable German coach Hennes Weisweiler spotted Yasuhiko Okudera and signed him for his club Cologne in 1977, making the Japanese the first from his country to play professionally in Europe.

The relationship, however, waned by the turn of the millennium, to the point that the German league was dismissed as monotonous, dull and not as attractive as Serie A or La Liga. In 2004, then Bayern Munich goalkeeper Oliver Kahn roamed around in Japan to secure broadcasting and sponsorship deals. As part of the marketing ploy, Bundesliga nabbed exciting Japanese prospects, and the move paid dividends with the signing of Kagawa at the start of the decade.

Upon his arrival, in an attempt to exhibit what he considered quintessential German traits, Kagawa famously declared: “I was born in 1989, the Japanese year of the snake. People born under the snake are very driven, hate failure and don’t mind hardship”.

Stuttgart and Hamburg midfielder Gotoku Sakai, however, described the mentality as “following the wheel ruts.” “The Japanese are really good at working together and being team players. When I look at the German national team, I see the same thing. So in that sense, Japanese players suit the German system, it would seem,” said Sakai.

Veteran Atsuto Uchida, who missed the cut for Russia, remarked: “For Japanese players, there’s almost no sense of being ‘left out of the game’ when you’re playing for a German side. I guess you could say that Germans and Japanese really match up in that sense.”

Osako, however, has regularly distanced himself from similarities between the two styles of football, and comparisons with more established compatriots. “There is no comparison,” Osako said last year. “Big players like Kagawa or Uchida can’t even go shopping in Japan without being noticed. For me, that’s no problem.”

