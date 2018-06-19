FIFA World Cup 2018: Japan face Captain Tsubasa Oozora inspired Colombia

Colombia’s James Rodriguez with team mates during a training session ahead of their World Cup opener against Japan in Saransk. (Source: Reuters) Colombia’s James Rodriguez with team mates during a training session ahead of their World Cup opener against Japan in Saransk. (Source: Reuters)

It took the 1978 World Cup in Argentina for Yoichi Takahashi to wake up to the popularity of football, a little-known semi-professional sport in Japan. Mesmerised by Kempes and Co., the manga artist switched his subject from baseball to the Beautiful Game, and came up with the iconic tale of Captain Tsubasa, starring eponymous young footballer Tsubasa Oozora.

The manga, and the anime adaptation, became a cultural phenomenon, inspiring a generation of footballers who grew up alongside the 11-year-old. Japan’s most notable football export Hidetoshi Nakata — who “didn’t watch soccer on television” or “couldn’t really understand why people are soccer fans” — took up the sport because he wanted to try out some of the skills featured in the manga.

The Tsubasa generation came to the fore in 1998 as Japan qualified for its first World Cup. In Russia, at their sixth straight appearance, they are captained by Makoto Hasebe, who co-stars with the character in advertisements back home. Tsubasa’s biggest disciple, however, should line up for the opponents on Tuesday.

‘The Incredible No. 10’

For Colombia’s James Rodriguez, football was never about emulating the nation’s greats such as Valderrama, Asprilla or Rincon.

Instead, he spent his sleepy childhood afternoons glued to the flickering images of Tsubasa — or Oliver Atom, as he was known in the Spanish version ‘Supercampeones’ — on the television screen.

Noting the similarities between the child and his favourite character, biographer Michael Part writes in James:

The Incredible Number 10: “In the show, Oliver and his mother moved to a new city and he joined a new soccer team. He lived mostly alone with his mother because his father, Koudai, was a sea captain and was always gone.

In 2015, James Rodriguez was gifted his own Tsubasa-like portrait by creator Yoichi Takahashi. In 2015, James Rodriguez was gifted his own Tsubasa-like portrait by creator Yoichi Takahashi.

But someday, the story told, Oliver’s father would return. James had the same wish.” Rodriguez’ stepfather Juan Carlos Restrepo, too, used Tsubasa and his latest adventures to gain the trust of the stuttering five-year-old.

Two decades later, the fervour hasn’t waned in the slightest. Last year, the footballer posted a photo of a DVD of the remastered edition of the anime’s first season, a cherished anniversary gift from wife Daniela Ospina.

Life has mirrored fiction too. Tsubasa won the national tournament with fictional Nankatsu FC, lifted the Brazilian title with Flamingos, captained Japan to Youth World Cup triumph. Rodriguez, meanwhile, won the Argentine championship with Banfield, the 2011 Europa League with Porto and captained Colombia to the U-20 World Cup quarterfinals in the same year.

Tsubasa joined Barcelona and Rodriguez was picked up by rivals Real Madrid, but unlike the former, the latter failed to become a mainstay in La Liga.

After a sparkling start at the Bernabeu, Rodriguez fell out of favour with a squad brimming with talented midfielders such as Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio and Mateo Kovacic. However, after being loaned out to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich last season, he scored eight goals and created 14, regaining lost touch and confidence as the playmaker.

Tsubasa was conceptualised for a Maradona-esque attacking midfield role, and the fans-turned-footballers inevitably take up the same position.

It resulted in Japan becoming the land of gifted midfielders. Rodriguez is no different. The 26-year-old operates on the edge of the area, keeping enough space between him and the opposition, takes a couple of touches before releasing the ball for the target.

With the knack of picking key passes and taking half-chances, Rodriguez was one of the revelations of the World Cup four years ago, scoring in each of Colombia’s games as they reached the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time, eventually losing 2-1 to hosts Brazil.

He also orchestrated the 4-1 rout against Japan in a group game, recording two assists for Jackson Martinez and dinking the goalkeeper in the dying minutes for a goal of his own. Hasebe, Rodriguez’s opposite number that evening, will again shoulder the responsibility on Tuesday.

Recent history has been promising. Hasebe, 34, helped neutralise Rodriguez as Frankfurt defeated Bayern Munich to win the German Cup last month.

There are also injury concerns over the Colombian, who has been training separately from the squad. Japanese midfielder Genki Haraguchi said, “He’s their key player, so from our point of view, if he’s not playing, it makes things easier.”

But no one, including Colombia coach Jose Pekerman, is ruling Rodriguez out. With the team looking to better their run from four years ago, their top star would look to scrap it out and hit the ground running. Because that’s what Tsubasa would do.

