FIFA World Cup 2018: Iranian players receive grand welcome after return; watch video

Iran might have not been able to make it to the Round of 16 after finishing in the third position in Group D at FIFA World Cup in Russia. But that did not stop the fans from giving the players a grand welcome on their return to the country. A video that has gone viral on social media shows thousands of fans gathered at the airport to receive the football team.

The fans were gathered with the national flag and camera phones and were seen chanting and celebrating the team’s performance, whiele the players waved them from the stands. Some Iranain players were also seen clicking photos of the scene as a few fans managed to climb to the congratulate their players.

Iran stood their ground firmly in Russia, despite drawing against the likes of Portugal and Spain. The side managed to pick up a win against Morocco after a late own goal in their first match. They also gave the 2010 World Champions Spain a run for their money, but felt just a little short, losing by 1-0. Against Portugal, in their final match, Iran managed to almost get past the 2016 European Champions after Karim Ansarifard took the score to 1-1 in the injury time by converting a penalty.

Iran also got a chance to score a late goal, but the striker Mehdi Taremi struck it on the side netting. The draw sealed Portugal’s spot in the next round, and Iran failed to reach the knockout stages.

