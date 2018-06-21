FIFA World Cup 2018: Iranian player attempts flip-throw against Spain, fails miserably; watch video

Iranian defender Milan Mohammadi taking the throw against Spain. Iranian defender Milan Mohammadi taking the throw against Spain.

The FIFA World Cup 2018 clash between Iran and Spain saw its fair share of bizarre moments. In the 56th minute of the match, Diego Costa caught a lucky break as he managed to put a ball behind the back of the net. The Spain striker earned his third goal of the match after the ball deflected off his knee from an attempted clearance by Iran defender Rami Rezaein and went past the goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand into the back of the net.

The side led by Carlos Queiroz, in the 63rd minute, found an opening to equalise after Saeid Ezatolahi struck one past David de Gea from a close range. But the VAR cancelled out the goal, ruling it offside, which angered Iranian fans inside the stadium.

But, probably the weirdest moment of the match came in the dying minutes of the match when Iran’s substitute defender Milad Mohammadi attempted a bizarre flip throw-in in the dying minutes of the match. The scene became more comic as Mohammadi completely failed with the attempt and then had to return back to take the throw in the traditional way. Mohammadi stepped back, kissed the ball and rolled forward, but did not release the ball.

This is how the flip throw-in looks like when done correctly:

Spain won the match by 1-0 with lucky breaks in the match to get their first win in the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia. Iran will next take on Portugal next week on Monday while the side led by coach Fernando Hierro will take on Morocco on the same day.

