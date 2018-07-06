FIFA World Cup 2018: Indian theme erotica museum running successfully in Russia

(From left): Apart from the swanky museum, Kazanova 69 also has an array of coffee shops, which serve drinks mixed with aphrodisiacs; According to Dmitri Schepin, the store’s developmental manager, Egyptian fans are the ones who brought the most sex toys. (From left): Apart from the swanky museum, Kazanova 69 also has an array of coffee shops, which serve drinks mixed with aphrodisiacs; According to Dmitri Schepin, the store’s developmental manager, Egyptian fans are the ones who brought the most sex toys.

A museum in Yekaterinburg, Russia, which has a section dedicated to Indian culture has been a big hit during the World Cup. What’s new, one may ask? Only that it is an erotica museum. “From Khajuraho, and of course Kamasutra,” as Dmitri Schepin, developmental manager at Russia’s popular sex shop Kazanova 69, puts it. The shop has the museum and several coffee shops, which serve drinks mixed with aphrodisiacs, as its other outlets.

There is also a more current connection with India. “One of the products in our range comes from Delhi. Vagina-tightening tablets, especially for post-pregnant women. We import it from India,” Dmitri informs.

With the big influx of foreigners into Russia for the World Cup, the people visiting the various outlets provide a peek into the culture of the countries they come from and how big a taboo is attached to anything pertaining to sex. Being away from the tight moral and legal control prevalent at home can often loosen the shackles. Spending weeks in a foreign country in an adrenalin-charged world can sometimes lead to a different kind of intoxicating leisure activities; sex is just one of them. Kazanova 69 aren’t complaining.

“They usually come in groups. It’s easier to talk about erotica in a group, obviously,” Dmitri tells The Indian Express. “For example, the fans from Saudi Arabia and Egypt are the ones who brought most sex toys. Especially Saudis were very keen. We guess it’s because it’s not easily available in their countries.” He isn’t surprised that Japanese fans have come in large numbers. “I have been to Tokyo, and the sex industry there is huge and modern.” They have not just been interested in buying aphrodisiacs and toys, but also very keen on knowing about erotic culture and history in Russia.

“I was surprised at how much time they spent on learning that. Sometimes, they would listen for an hour to our programmes, which are translated into Japanese.” Kazanova 69 started a museum in 2010. Just before the World Cup, they opened up a new modern museum and the fans have hit the place in large numbers. Fans from Peru, who have already made a name for themselves this World Cup by their boisterous fun-loving antics, have also been frequent visitors to the shop.

“They bought a lot of aphrodisiacs. They also come a lot to our coffee shop that we run,” where “you can come and order a coffee, tea, lemonade or any of the other special drinks we have. All of them come pre-mixed with aphrodisiacs. I remember one Peru fan, he was very excited by the drinks we have. Next day, he brought a whole bunch of his fellow fans with him. And it kept growing every other day.” Aphrodisiacs-mixed drinks are big hit with women from most countries, Dmitri says.

“Women also came in groups and I don’t have any statistics of their other purchases, but I remember they had a lot of coffee.” It’s not all been smooth sailing at the headquarters of Kazanova 69. As one would expect, the biggest headache was how to communicate to fans from different countries. “Not all our sales people speak English. Similarly, not many Japanese fans speak it. Senegal people speak French; we had to find a way out.”

Leaflets in English were distributed around the stadiums. Several stores were opened near stadiums. Football slogans were used to drive promotion. ‘If you use food supplements, you will never be substituted’, went one. “It was easy for football fans to understand and we have sold a lot of food supplements. Interlocutors and translators were used to communicate.

Museum was used to drive people to the shops for more purchase. Shops were kept open for longer than normal on match nights. Food supplements and smart sex toys – the ones that can be operated from smart phones usually sell the most.

What about the Russians? How do they view all this? “Well, Russians weren’t so open to sexual culture and to speaking about sex.” Dmitri says.

“That’s why we started that erotic museum in 2010. We have been running this (sex toys) shop for 26 years but we felt that it was better to start a sex-education project of sorts, and so opened that museum. It has information from all around the world — about erotic history from different times.”

In the eight years since, Dmitri says, a lot has changed. The sales too have spiked. “After visiting the museum, we saw lots of people coming to our sex shops and say, ‘I thought I never come to such a shop. But here I am’. They now feel that it has a positive influence in the family. If parents have good sex and have a good relationship, children tend to grow in a happier environment.”

