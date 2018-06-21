FIFA World Cup 2018: India break viewership record, over 47 million people watch first 4 matches

Over 41 million viewers followed the World Cup on TV while over 6 million viewed it online. (Source: PTI) Over 41 million viewers followed the World Cup on TV while over 6 million viewed it online. (Source: PTI)

The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia has not only grabbed the imagination of audience across the globe but also in India. According to latest statistics, the showpiece event has witnessed more than 47 million viewers tuning in the first 48 hours. For the first four matches, more than 47 million people tuned in to watch the games on television and stream online. Over 41 million viewers followed the World Cup on TV while over 6 million viewed it online. The cumulative reach was 47.3 million viewers in first 48 hours. The viewership ratings were most in the states of West Bengal, Kerala, North East and Maharashtra.

• As many as 19.3 million people tuned in to watch the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

• Unsurprisingly, top markets were Kerala, West Bengal, North East and Maharashtra.

• Incidentally, 45% of the viewership was contributed by women.

• The tournament saw extremely high engagement with an average TSV of 39 minutes. The source for all the above numbers are BARC, All India, CS2+, live matches.

Football viewership has been on the rise for the past few years and FIFA events tend to witness a sharp rise in television ratings. Cashing in on the excitement, broadcasters have also decided to go for a fan-centric campaign.

Speaking to sonyliv.com, Sony Pictures Networks senior VP of marketing and OAP of sports, Kedar Teny said, “When we looked at data, we saw that there is a football audience and there is FIFA audience, wherein the FIFA audience is far greater than the football audience. People follow FIFA since we don’t have our own country’s participation it and it was a challenge to drive communication around it.”

