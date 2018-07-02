FIFA World Cup 2018: In defeat, I feel more proud of being Spanish, says Sergio Ramos

Spain were stunned by Russia on Sunday. (Source: Reuters) Spain were stunned by Russia on Sunday. (Source: Reuters)

Spain’s hopes of lifting the World Cup trophy in Russia were shattered on Sunday after the hosts defeated the 2010 Champions in a penalty shootout in the Round of 16 clash. With Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev saving Iago Aspas’ and Koke’s strike from the spot, Russia managed picked up a 4-3 victory against Spain in the penalty shootout after both teams finished with 1-1 scoreline in the Extra Time.

As Russia reached the Quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time, Spain had to return home. In a tweet, Spain captain Sergio Ramos expressed his emotions on the shocking defeat. “It hurts a lot but nobody should doubt that we’ll be back to try again and again,” the 32-year old defender said.

The Real Madrid star further went on to add that the upcoming players will continue to defend Spanish pride with the same passion. “Some will go and others will come along but we’ll all defend this shirt with passion and respect,” he said.

“In defeat, I feel even more proud of being Spanish,” Ramos added.

It hurts a lot but nobody should doubt that we’ll be back to try again and again. Some will go and others will come along but we’ll all defend this shirt with passion and respect.

In defeat I feel even more proud of being Spanish.

🇪🇸🇪🇸1⃣5⃣🇪🇸🇪🇸#VamosEspaña 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/VnVaCBlbAo — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) 1 July 2018

Russia, who started the competition as the lowest ranked team, placed at 70th position in the FIFA Rankings, will face Croatia in the quarterfinal match. Croatia defeated Denmark in a penalty shootout on Sunday and booked a quarters berth for the first time since 1998 World Cup.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd