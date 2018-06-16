FIFA World Cup 2018: Iceland version of catenaccio could pose a problem for Lionel Messi

It was an exaggeration, of course, as Ronaldo was under constant surveillance, though there wasn’t a designated marker, as is the wont these days. (Source: Reuters) It was an exaggeration, of course, as Ronaldo was under constant surveillance, though there wasn’t a designated marker, as is the wont these days. (Source: Reuters)

Utterly stifled by Iceland’s belligerent back-line, which often filled the entire team, in the drawn Euro fixture in 2016, a disgruntled Cristiano Ronaldo whinged: “When they don’t try to play and just defend, defend, defend, this in my opinion shows a small mentality and they are not going to do anything in the competition.” Neither the Iceland players not the football fraternity at large took too kindly to Ronaldo’s condescending remark after the 1-1 draw.

Retorted Iceland’s veteran defender Kari Arnason: “He’s just a sore loser,” before flinging a barb that would’ve scythed Ronaldo’s ego, “It just shows why he’s still, and will always be, considered second to Messi. He’s the king. Actually, we didn’t even care whether he (Ronaldo) was on the field.”

It was an exaggeration, of course, as Ronaldo was under constant surveillance, though there wasn’t a designated marker, as is the wont these days. “We didn’t set up to man mark him or anything, we just had to know where he was at any given moment and that he will shoot from outside the box and that everything has to be blocked,” he explained. Consequently, Ronaldo had precisely two clear-cut chances—a header in the dying stages and a volley in the first. Rest of the time, he just kept bashing the ball at the defensive barricade (and then kept bashing their style).

Two years later, Arnason and Co. would be tasked to lock “King” himself, and the template would remain near-identical, though Messi is more imaginative, even intuitive, than Ronaldo. In fact, Iceland, from an optionally defensive side in the Euro, has morphed into an instinctively protective proposition, incredibly difficult to breach and ravenously opportunistic on the counter, conceding only seven goals in 10 World Cup qualifying games. An old-fashioned smash-and-grab side.

While Heimir Hallgrímsson inherited largely the same squad from Lars Lagerback, who steered them to the Euro, he has implemented an ultra-defensive formation, a 4-5-1, wherein even the fullbacks sit back and defend, there’s an extra defensive midfielder, and apart from the gifted Gylfi Sigurdsson and sharp-shooting Jón Daði Böðvarsson, all of them are happy camping at the back. They don’t just park the bus, but also ensure that they cut out the avenues, without rushing into tackles or plunging into last-ditch interventions. The physicality makes them impregnable in defending set-pieces too.

Some observe it’s a cruder version of the catenaccio—they certainly are more physical and less languid than the Italian virtuosos — but their’s is a regimented defensive core, nonplussed under pressure, and capable of launching snappy counters from the back. The coach defends: “We play a different style of football but we have shown that if you can play as a unit, anything is possible. If someone is surprised, then they don’t know much about Iceland.”

Injuries to several key players meant that they lost three of their four friendlies, but the coach asserts that they would be a difficult team to breach. However, they will have to hit the straps straightaway, as Argentina have a fearsome, if a little chaotic, front-line. While stifling Portugal was chiefly down to cutting down Ronaldo’s space, they have to de-fang not only Lionel Messi, but also Sergio Aguero, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala, eachcapable of dictating the match on their own. Aguero is a ruthless target-man, Di Maria has unnerving pace and Dybala has a vaunted bag of arcanery.

But the upturn for Iceland is that, the Argentine galacticos haven’t quite fired in unison and have been largely wasteful. There’s a perceptible positional anarchy upfront, leading to congestion, which Iceland would look to exploit.There’s a simmering belief among several teams that to stop Messi is to prevent Argentina from winning. But Messi, says Hallgrímsson, is still Messi: “Everyone has tried everything against him and he always manages to score.”

It’s similar to what Zidane Zinedine once observed about Messi: “You man-mark him, you try three at the back, of four, or five, or even an entire team, he has the genius to out-smart them all in a sheer magical moment.”

No doubt, though that, Hallgrímsson’s men will put on their body on the line to stop Messi from weaving his magic. “We will do it together, and help each other and try to do it as a team… it would be unfair to give any given player the role of marking Messi, that would be not fair,” he adds. That sums up Iceland’s strategy: Collective, collaborative defending. And an unflagging belief that they can strangulate Messi as they did Ronaldo on a balmy night at Saint-Étienne. Except this time, they would expect less whinging from their adversaries, especially from the man they call “The King”.

