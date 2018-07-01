FIFA World Cup 2018: I think I can score every time we play, says Harry Kane

England’s Harry Kane as led his side with aplomb scoring 5 goals in 2 matches including a hattrick. (Source: Reuters) England’s Harry Kane as led his side with aplomb scoring 5 goals in 2 matches including a hattrick. (Source: Reuters)

England captain Harry Kane took over the captain’s role from Jordan Henderson before the FIFA 2018 World Cup began. Since then the 25-year-old has led his side with aplomb scoring 5 goals in 2 matches including a hattrick. This has propelled his confidence to the zenith and ahead of England’s crucial knockout match against Colombia, Kane reiterated his belief that he can score on every occasion that he plays for his country in Russia. However, Kane missed out in England’s final group stage encounter against Belgium after manager Gareth Southgate decided to give him some valuable time off.

But that has not deterred Kane’s preparations as he continues to prepare for the long road ahead. Speaking to Britain’s Sunday newspapers he said, “Maybe if I’d played against Belgium and didn’t score, I’d be thinking, ‘I didn’t score in the last game’. But I’m coming off the back of a hat-trick and I’m ready to go in a very important game for us against Colombia.”

“At the moment I think I can score every time we play. Especially when balls are just dropping in for you and things are going for you. You can’t wait to get out there,” he remarked.

However, for the Tottenham star lifting the World Cup is more important than individual honours.

“The Golden Boot would be great but I’m still there — and if we’re in the tournament longer it gives me a greater opportunity,” he said before adding, “My target isn’t the Golden Boot. The target is to win the tournament. That’s always been the target.”

“If the Golden Boot comes along with that then perfect, but the target is to help the team. If my goals help the team, brilliant. If not I’ll be running round, working hard, trying to get assists. And that’s all I can do,” he concluded.

