FIFA World Cup 2018: How Spain and Portugal were held by Morocco and Iran

Iago Aspas’ decisive stoppage-time goal was ruled out before VAR intervened. (Source: Reuters) Iago Aspas’ decisive stoppage-time goal was ruled out before VAR intervened. (Source: Reuters)

The Group B matches came to a dramatic conclusion on Monday with minnows Iran and Morocco holding Portugal and Spain respectively to draws. Portugal and Spain were deemed to go through to the Round of 16 before the start of these two matches and that is how it stood after the final whistle was blown in Kaliningrad and Saransk, although Spain ended up group winners due to the higher number of goals they have compared to Portugal. But there were moments when a defeat for both Portugal and Spain looked to be a possible result and the two pulsating draws provided the perfect summary to a group that has given us some incredible matches this season. Here is a breakdown of how the two matches turned out.

11.45 PM IST Spain 0-1 Morocco (Khalid Boutaib 14 mins)

Sloppy play between Andres Iniesta and Sergio Ramos helps Boutaib take the loose ball from midfield. Ramos is unable to keep up with him and Boutaib manages to beat David de Gea in the ensuing one on one situation. Spain shell-shocked.

11.49 PM IST Spain 1-1 Morocco (Isco 19 mins)

Spain go all out on Morocco after conceding. Andres Iniesta, who was one of the chief reasons for Spain conceding, comes starts pulling the strings in attack. Lovely play between him, Diego Costa and Isco ends with the latter scoring and making it all square.

12.15 AM IST Portugal 1-0 Iran (Ricardo Quaresma 45 mins)

An absolute beauty from Quaresma, who takes the shot from the outside of his foot. It bends and curls past the Iran goalkeeper and Portugal have taken the lead.

12.42 AM IST Ronaldo penalty miss, Portugal 1-0 Iran

Cristiano Ronaldo tricks Saeid Ezatolahi into conceding a penalty. Referee checks with VAR and the spot kick stands. Ronaldo takes it and Alireza Beiranvand guesses right and holds on to the ball.

1.10 AM IST Spain 1-2 Morocco (Youssef En-Nesyri 81 mins)

Morocco get a corner. The ball is swung in nicely by Nordin Amrabat and El-Nesyri is there to hammer it home. Morocco lead the 2010 world champions 2-1 with less than 10 minutes remaining on the clock.

1.21 AM IST Spain 2-2 Morocco (Aspas 90 + 2 mins)

Spain take a corner short and the cross is then flicked with the inside of his foot intelligently by Iago Aspas. The goal is initially ruled out for offside against Aspas but VAR overturns it.

1.22 AM IST Portugal 1-1 Iran (Karim Ansarifard p. 90 + 3 mins)

Iran win a penalty in stoppage time and Karim Ansarifard, unlike Cristiano Ronaldo before him, takes it with asotnishing calmness, considering the occassion.

Iran then get a chance to actually score a second moments later as Mehdi Taremi’s shot beats Rui Patricio but ends up in the side netting. If that had gone in, it would have meant that Iran would have gone through to the next round at Portugal’s expense.

